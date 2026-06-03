Yash’s Heartwarming Gesture of Personally Video Calling His Cancer-Stricken Fan Wins Hearts Across Social Media

Kannada superstar Yash, popularly known as Rocky Bhai from the blockbuster KGF franchise, is currently generating excitement for his upcoming films Ramayanam: Part 1 and Toxic. However, it is not his films but a touching act of kindness toward a fan that has recently captured the attention of audiences nationwide. According to reports, one of Yash’s longtime fans, Sunil, who serves as the president of the actor’s fan association in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, has been diagnosed with rectal cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

Yash

Yash Wins Hearts of Fans

Upon learning about Sunil’s condition, Yash personally reached out to him through a video call. Despite his packed schedule, the actor took time to speak not only with Sunil but also with his family members. During the conversation, Yash offered words of encouragement and reassured his fan that he was not alone in his battle against the disease. The actor reportedly expressed his support and motivated Sunil to remain strong throughout his treatment journey.

Yash

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Faces Criticism Over Temple Visit Ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release For Wearing Sleeveless Vest

A video clip of the interaction has since gone viral on social media, with fans praising Yash for his humility, compassion, and genuine concern for those who support him. Many users described the gesture as a reflection of the actor’s down-to-earth personality and strong bond with his fan base. This is not the first time Yash has demonstrated his connection with fans. Over the years, he has repeatedly acknowledged their unwavering support and emphasized the importance they hold in his life and career.

Yash

At the same time, the intense devotion of some fans has occasionally led to tragic incidents. In the past, Yash expressed deep sorrow after learning about extreme actions taken by a few admirers in the name of fandom. The actor has consistently urged fans to celebrate their admiration responsibly and to value their own lives above everything else. Yash has often stated that the love of his fans is one of his greatest strengths, but he has also stressed that such affection should never come at the cost of personal well-being.

Yash

On the professional front, Yash is preparing for two of the most anticipated projects of his career. While Ramayanam: Part 1 is expected to showcase him in a major mythological role, Toxic has already generated significant buzz among moviegoers. With both projects in the pipeline, fans are eagerly awaiting the superstar’s return to the big screen.