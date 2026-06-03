Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood ‘Lives in a Bubble’, Credits Political Journey for Helping Her Play Nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has said that distancing herself from Bollywood was essential in preparing for her role as a nurse in her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Kangana reflected on how her years in politics brought her closer to ordinary people and helped her better understand the realities of everyday life, something she believes was crucial for portraying the character authentically.

Kangana plays a nurse at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital in the film, which is inspired by the events of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and focuses on the courage shown by hospital staff during one of the darkest chapters in India’s history. The film highlights the efforts of medical workers who reportedly helped protect hundreds of patients amid the chaos and violence.

At the trailer launch, Kangana spoke about the challenges of portraying a frontline healthcare worker and explained why remaining connected to real-life experiences was more important than traditional acting preparation. According to her, people working in the film industry often become detached from everyday realities.

“We live in a bubble and are so far away from reality,” Kangana said while discussing her preparation process. She added that maintaining some distance from the film industry became necessary because she wanted to understand the life and struggles of ordinary people rather than approach the role from a purely cinematic perspective.

The actor further explained that her political journey over the last two years provided her with opportunities to interact with people from different walks of life. As a Member of Parliament representing the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana said she has spent considerable time engaging with citizens and understanding their concerns. Those experiences, she noted, helped her bring greater authenticity to the role.

Kangana suggested that acting talent alone would not have been enough to portray the character convincingly. She remarked that no amount of gym workouts or physical preparation could replace a genuine understanding of real people and their experiences. According to her, staying connected to reality is essential when portraying characters who represent everyday Indians.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata marks Kangana’s return to the big screen after balancing her acting career with political responsibilities. After winning the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Mandi, the actor had largely focused on her role as a parliamentarian before returning to film sets earlier this year.

The film is directed by Manoj Tapadia and centres on an untold story from the 26/11 attacks, focusing on the bravery of hospital staff rather than security forces or political figures. Promotional material released by the makers positions the film as a tribute to unsung heroes whose actions saved lives during the terror attacks.

The recently released trailer shows Kangana in a bloodied and bruised nurse’s uniform, navigating the terrifying circumstances inside the hospital as gunfire and panic spread through the building. The visuals emphasise courage, sacrifice and resilience among medical workers caught in the middle of the crisis.

Speaking about the broader theme of the film, Kangana highlighted the often-overlooked contributions of everyday workers such as nurses, hospital staff, sanitation workers and railway employees. She said society frequently depends on such individuals but rarely acknowledges their role in keeping essential services functioning.

The film has also generated attention for another reason. During the trailer launch, Kangana revealed that actor-producer John Abraham had transferred the title Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to her project without charging any fee, a gesture she described as rare in the film industry. She publicly thanked Abraham and said such acts of generosity are uncommon in Bollywood.

For Kangana, the project represents a significant departure from some of her recent films. Instead of portraying larger-than-life historical or political figures, she is stepping into the shoes of an ordinary healthcare worker facing extraordinary circumstances. The actor suggested that this shift required a different kind of preparation, one rooted in observation and human connection rather than performance alone.

The film is scheduled for release on June 12 and will face competition from several other Hindi releases arriving in theatres the same week. Despite the crowded box office landscape, the makers are positioning Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as an emotional tribute to the courage displayed by ordinary citizens during the 26/11 attacks.