Anupam Kher Shares Heartwarming Video of Mother Dulari Proudly Showcasing Gifts, Wins Hearts On Social Media

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has once again delighted fans by sharing a touching video featuring his mother, Dulari, who enjoys a fan following of her own on social media. Known for her candid personality and humorous interactions with her son, Dulari often becomes the highlight of Anupam’s posts. In his latest video, Anupam captured a simple yet emotional moment that resonated with countless middle-class families across India.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher Shared Touching Video

The clip shows Dulari proudly admiring a gift given to her by her son before unexpectedly breaking into a cheerful ramp walk, leaving family members smiling and applauding. Sharing the video, Anupam reflected on how mothers often treasure gifts more than they actually use them. He humorously wrote that whenever he gifts his mother a shawl, sweater, saree, handbag, or even sweets, she first admires it, then proudly shows it to everyone, and finally stores it away so carefully that future generations might struggle to find it.

Anupam Kher

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The actor emphasized that the real joy lies not in the gift itself but in the warmth and togetherness of family. He described the lively atmosphere at home, with family members laughing, chatting, and encouraging Dulari as she confidently showcased her new gift. According to Anupam, such moments represent the reality of countless Indian households where emotions hold greater value than material possessions.

Anupam Kher

He noted that these homes are filled with love, laughter, playful conversations, and cherished family traditions. Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions. Many praised the bond between Anupam and his mother, while others remarked that the video reminded them of their own families. Several users commented that a loving family is one of life’s greatest blessings. Dulari has often gone viral for her straightforward opinions and witty remarks.

Anupam Kher

Over the years, she has become a familiar face to Anupam’s followers, earning admiration for her authenticity and charm. On the professional front, Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of multiple projects. His upcoming film “The India House” is scheduled to release on June 4, while “Khosla Ka Ghosla 2” is expected to hit theatres on August 28. He was also recently seen directing and acting in “Tanvi: The Great.”