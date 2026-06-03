Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit Call Out Double Standards Against Women: ‘They’re Judged No Matter What They Do’

Actors Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit have spoken about the constant scrutiny women face, both in society and in the entertainment industry, saying women are often judged more harshly than men for their choices, appearance and lifestyles. The two actors shared their views while promoting their upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen, a dark comedy directed by Suresh Triveni.

During a recent interaction, the conversation turned to how women are frequently subjected to public judgment and criticism. Both actors acknowledged that despite changing times and growing conversations around equality, women continue to face disproportionate scrutiny in many aspects of life.

Madhuri, who has spent more than four decades in the film industry, said sexism and ageism remain widespread realities. According to the veteran actor, women are constantly evaluated based on their appearance, age, personal decisions and professional choices. She noted that these expectations often become even harsher for women working in public-facing professions such as cinema.

The actor observed that while society has evolved in many ways, certain attitudes towards women have remained stubbornly unchanged. She explained that women are frequently expected to meet standards that are rarely imposed on men. Whether it is appearance, marriage, motherhood or career decisions, women often find themselves judged regardless of the choices they make.

Triptii Dimri echoed similar sentiments and connected the discussion to personal memories from her childhood. The actor revealed that Maa Behen reminded her of two women she knew while growing up who were regularly judged by people around them despite doing nothing wrong.

According to Triptii, the women lived independently and were unmarried, circumstances that attracted constant gossip and assumptions from society. She recalled that they were often viewed differently simply because they did not fit traditional expectations. The experience stayed with her and later helped her relate to the themes explored in Maa Behen.

The actor said society tends to create narratives around women who choose to live differently. Instead of celebrating independence, people often question or criticise women who do not conform to conventional norms.

The discussion comes shortly after a separate controversy involving the cast of Maa Behen. A promotional event for the film sparked online debate after a video appeared to show influencer and actor Dharna Durga being sidelined while photographers focused on Madhuri and Triptii. The clip triggered criticism on social media, with users accusing the industry of favouring established stars over newer faces.

Responding to the incident, both Madhuri and Triptii argued that people are often quick to jump to conclusions based on brief clips taken out of context. Triptii remarked that public figures today face intense scrutiny online, while Madhuri pointed out that everyone seems eager to act as a critic or moral judge. .

The themes discussed by the actors also align closely with the story of Maa Behen. The film revolves around a mother and her estranged daughters whose lives are thrown into chaos after they become entangled in a crime and attempt to hide a dead body. The dark comedy explores family dynamics, societal expectations and the pressures women face while navigating difficult circumstances.

The project marks another collaboration between Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri after they previously appeared together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Unlike that film, however, Maa Behen places women at the centre of the narrative and focuses heavily on their relationships and struggles.

For Madhuri, the film represents another step in her evolving OTT journey. In recent years, the actor has increasingly chosen unconventional roles across streaming platforms, moving beyond the glamorous image that defined much of her earlier career.

Triptii, meanwhile, has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most discussed young stars following the success of films such as Animal, Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Her rise has also brought intense public attention, making her familiar with the pressures that come with being constantly evaluated online.

As Maa Behen prepares for its release, the film’s stars have made it clear that one of its central messages extends beyond entertainment. Through both their characters and their public comments, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri are drawing attention to a reality many women know well: in a world quick to judge, women are often scrutinised far more intensely than men.