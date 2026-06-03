Bebika Dhurve Supports Shilpa Shinde Amid False Harassment Case Admission, Says TV Sets Can Leave Actors Traumatised

Television actor and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve has come out in support of actor Shilpa Shinde after the latter’s controversial admission that the sexual harassment complaint she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Producer Sanjay Kohli nearly a decade ago was false. While the revelation sparked intense debate across social media, Bebika argued that the conversation should also focus on the pressures and psychological challenges actors often face while working in the television industry.

The controversy erupted after Shilpa appeared on comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast and made a startling confession regarding her long-running dispute with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. The actor revealed that the sexual harassment allegations she levelled against producer Sanjay Kohli during the fallout were untrue and were made at a time when she felt trapped and had no other option available.

Shilpa explained that the complaint emerged amid a larger dispute involving contracts, payments and professional disagreements. According to her, she believed all avenues had been closed and she was being pressured from multiple directions, leading her to take extreme steps. The actor also revealed that the matter was eventually settled and relations with the show’s makers improved over time.

The confession generated strong reactions online, with many social media users debating the implications of filing false allegations and the potential impact such admissions could have on genuine cases of workplace harassment. Discussions quickly spread across entertainment circles and television industry forums.

Amid the backlash, Bebika Dhurve offered a different perspective. Reacting to the controversy, she said that while false allegations should never be encouraged, people should also acknowledge the emotional and mental strain many television actors experience behind the scenes. According to Bebika, working environments within the television industry can sometimes become extremely stressful and psychologically damaging.

The actor reportedly said that television sets can be traumatising for performers, especially when artists feel powerless or unsupported during professional disputes. She suggested that individuals experiencing intense pressure may not always make rational decisions and that the industry needs to pay greater attention to mental health concerns.

Shilpa herself described the period following her exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! as one of the most difficult phases of her life. During the podcast, she claimed she received legal notices demanding large sums of money and felt isolated within the industry. She even revealed that she experienced suicidal thoughts during the dispute because of the overwhelming pressure.

The actor further alleged that she was threatened with professional isolation and told she would not find work elsewhere if she refused to comply with certain contractual demands. She described producers’ bodies and industry associations as powerful entities that could significantly influence an actor’s career prospects.

Shilpa rose to nationwide fame through her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. Her departure from the show in 2016 led to one of the biggest controversies in Indian television, resulting in legal battles, public accusations and prolonged disputes between the actor and the production team.

The dispute eventually concluded through a settlement, and Shilpa later returned to work with the franchise years after the controversy. She recently stated that her relationship with the makers is now cordial and that both sides have moved on from the conflict.

Bebika’s support for Shilpa has drawn mixed reactions online. Some users agreed that workplace pressures deserve greater attention and that mental health struggles can influence people’s decisions. Others argued that acknowledging emotional distress should not diminish the seriousness of making false allegations.

The debate has also highlighted broader questions about accountability, workplace culture and support systems within the entertainment industry. Several commentators noted that both genuine harassment complaints and false accusations can have serious consequences, making it essential for institutions to handle such cases carefully and transparently.