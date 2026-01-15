Yo Yo Honey Singh Faces Backlash After Suggesting Having ‘Sēx In Car’ Amid Cold Wave In Delhi

Singer and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has sparked widespread criticism online after a video of him making a controversial remark during a cold spell in Delhi went viral. In the clip, Singh appears to offer an unusual suggestion to cope with the freezing weather, a comment that many found inappropriate and tone-deaf given the harsh conditions experienced by residents.

The video shows Honey Singh addressing a group of people in Delhi, where temperatures have plummeted sharply, driven by cold winds and dense fog across North India. Singh, known for his upbeat party tracks and charismatic persona, attempted to lighten the mood with what he likely intended as a light-hearted comment. However, his words quickly drew ire from social media users and critics who felt the suggestion was insensitive and trivialised the hardships faced by people struggling with the cold.

View this post on Instagram

In the clip, Singh appears to tell people that one way to stay warm amid the biting chill is to be intimate with their partners inside their cars. While he did not use coarse language, the nature of the advice, given in a public setting and shared widely online, was perceived by many as inappropriate. Within hours of the video’s circulation, numerous netizens began expressing their disapproval on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, accusing the artist of making a “mockery” of a serious public issue.

“I don’t understand how he thought this was acceptable to say in the middle of a cold wave,” one social media user wrote, echoing a common sentiment. Others questioned why a public figure would make light of a situation that has seen health officials issue cold-related warnings to the elderly, children and vulnerable populations.

The backlash highlighted broader frustrations among residents of Delhi and neighbouring states, who have been coping with temperatures that, in many areas, have dipped close to or below freezing. Fog and smog have compounded the discomfort, disrupting travel and leading to school closures in some districts. For many, the comment struck a nerve not only because of its content but because it seemed disconnected from the lived realities of ordinary people dealing with the challenging weather.

Singh has not issued a formal response addressing the criticism or clarifying his intention behind the remark. In previous instances when public figures have faced backlash over off-the-cuff remarks, statements from their representatives or follow-up interviews have helped provide context. As of now, however, no such clarification has emerged from Singh’s camp.

Observers noted that while celebrities often make spontaneous comments in informal settings, the heightened visibility afforded by social media means that such moments can quickly become flashpoints in public discourse. “With great reach comes great responsibility,” one commentator wrote, underscoring the expectation that public figures exercise caution when speaking on issues that affect large populations.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the challenges of navigating celebrity influence and public sentiment in an era where a brief video clip can generate intense debate. What may have been intended as a humorous aside has instead triggered a broader conversation about sensitivity, context and the responsibilities of those in the public eye, particularly during times of hardship.

As the winter deepens across North India, and as temperatures remain low, many residents will be bracing for continued cold, even as discussions about appropriate public discourse continue to unfold online.