Hema Malini’s Voting Video Sparks ‘Jaya Bachchan 2.0’ Trend, Trolled Fiercely For Her Rude Behaviour

Mumbai is witnessing a wave of civic participation today as elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are being held across the city. Along with common citizens, several Bollywood celebrities stepped out to cast their votes, drawing massive attention from fans and paparazzi alike. Among the many stars spotted at polling booths were Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Gulzar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sachin Tendulkar, and members of Aamir Khan’s family, including Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, and his former wife Kiran Rao.

However, it was Hema Malini who became the most talked-about celebrity voter of the day. Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, the second wife of late actor Dharmendra, arrived to cast her vote amid heavy media presence. A video of her interaction with paparazzi has gone viral on social media, with netizens calling her Jaya Bachchan 2.0. In the viral clip, Hema Malini is seen exiting the polling booth when photographers surround her and request her to stop.

She obliges immediately. When asked to show her finger, she displays the ink mark, confirming that she has voted. While the interaction was brief, her expressions and body language sparked mixed reactions online. Netizens were quick to comment on the video, with reactions ranging from humorous to critical, “Jaya Bachchan version 2.” “My three-year-old daughter acts like this when I ask her to pose for pictures.” “So much drama” and much more.

The comparisons to actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, who is often in the news for her tense exchanges with paparazzi, further fueled the online chatter. Adding to the controversy, another video surfaced showing an elderly man at the polling station expressing his frustration. He alleged that he had been waiting since 7:30 AM due to poor management, while Bollywood celebrities were allegedly given special treatment.

In yet another video doing the rounds, Hema Malini is seen addressing the paparazzi directly. She says, “Look, I’m smiling. Don’t compare me to anyone else now.” The remark appears to be a clear response to the ongoing comparisons with Jaya Bachchan. Hema Malini is currently a Member of Parliament from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She has been winning the seat consistently since 2014 and secured her third consecutive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, cementing her position as a senior political figure.