Archana Puran Singh’s Diamond Ring Steals the Show in BTS Video from ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy series ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, streaming on Netflix, continues to entertain audiences not just through its episodes but also through fun behind-the-scenes moments. One such moment has now gone viral, thanks to Archana Puran Singh’s latest YouTube vlog, where her massive diamond ring grabbed everyone’s attention. Archana, who appears as the judge on the show, often shares BTS videos on her YouTube channel, giving fans a glimpse into the off-screen fun.



This time, her light-hearted interactions with Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek, along with jokes about her expensive ring, have left viewers laughing. The video begins at Archana Puran Singh’s home, where her entire family, husband Parmeet Sethi and their two sons ask her what’s special about the day. Archana happily reveals that it’s the first day of shooting for Kapil Sharma’s show, setting the tone for the fun-filled vlog.

She then heads to Film City, gets ready in her vanity van, and begins meeting her co-stars. While visiting Kiku Sharda and later Krushna Abhishek in their vanity vans, Krushna’s attention immediately shifts to Archana’s huge diamond ring. His eyes widen in surprise as he jokingly remarks that Archana is very rich. The playful banter instantly caught fans’ attention, with many commenting on the ring’s size and sparkle.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Archana later visits Sunil Grover’s vanity van, where he takes one look at her ring and quips that it must be worth a 7-bedroom flat in Mumbai. His remark leaves everyone laughing. Sunil then asks Archana if she ever gets upset by the jokes made about her on the show. Archana responds confidently, “Absolutely not.” To this, Sunil hilariously replies, “That’s exactly what I wanted to hear.”



The vlog also features Archana enjoying herself on set with Kapil Sharma and members of the women’s cricket team, showcasing the cheerful and friendly atmosphere behind the scenes of the Netflix show. Fans are praising Archana Puran Singh not just for her elegance, but also for her sporting attitude and sense of humor. Her ability to laugh at jokes made about her, both on and off camera has once again won hearts.