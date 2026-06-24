Hina Khan Reacts to Ketan Agarwal Murder Case, Says ‘A Single Truth Could Have Saved His Life’

Television actor Hina Khan has joined the growing chorus of public voices reacting to the shocking murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, a case that has gripped social media and dominated headlines over the past few days. Expressing disbelief and sadness over the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime, Hina said the tragedy could have been avoided if the truth had been spoken earlier.

The actor shared her reaction on social media after details of the investigation emerged. Referring to reports that Ketan’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested in connection with the murder, Hina wrote that the victim’s life could have been spared with “bas ek sach bolke” (just by telling one truth). Her comment appeared to reference allegations that Siya allegedly did not want to continue with the marriage but instead became part of a conspiracy that ultimately led to Ketan’s death.

The case has sent shockwaves across the country because of the disturbing sequence of events that investigators say unfolded before Ketan’s death. Initially reported as a trekking accident at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18, the incident later took a dramatic turn after police uncovered evidence suggesting it was a pre-planned murder. Investigators allege that Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary conspired to push Ketan into a gorge and then attempted to pass the death off as an accident.

According to police, Ketan, a director at his family’s real estate firm, had travelled to Lohagad Fort with Siya as part of birthday celebrations planned for her. Following the incident, Siya reportedly informed authorities that Ketan had slipped while posing for photographs near the edge of the fort. An accidental death report was initially registered before investigators began noticing inconsistencies in the account.

The investigation gathered momentum after Ketan’s family raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his death. Police later examined call records, CCTV footage and other digital evidence, eventually uncovering an alleged relationship between Siya and Chetan that had reportedly existed for more than a year. Authorities claim the two accused later confessed to the crime during questioning.

One of the most chilling aspects of the case involves allegations that there had been an earlier attempt on Ketan’s life. Investigators and family members claim that days before the fatal incident, Siya allegedly pushed Ketan during another trek at the same fort and later claimed she had done so while trying to save him from a snake. Ketan survived that incident, but police now believe it may have been a failed attempt to carry out the murder.

The case has generated widespread outrage online, with many social media users expressing sympathy for Ketan and his family. Several people echoed Hina Khan’s sentiment, arguing that if Siya did not wish to marry him, she could simply have called off the wedding instead of allegedly participating in a violent conspiracy. Similar remarks have also been made by Ketan’s grieving family members, who have publicly questioned why their son was killed if the relationship was unwanted.

Hina’s reaction quickly gained traction online, with many users praising the actor for articulating the heartbreak many felt after learning about the case. Her comment resonated because it focused not on sensational details but on the tragedy of a young life allegedly lost due to deception and betrayal.

Meanwhile, police investigations continue as authorities work to piece together the full sequence of events leading to Ketan’s death. Both accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to murder and criminal conspiracy. Officials have indicated that additional forensic and digital evidence is still being examined.

As more details emerge, the case continues to dominate public discussion. For many observers, including Hina Khan, the most painful aspect remains the belief that the tragedy may never have occurred had honesty prevailed earlier. Her simple observation, that one truth could have saved a life, has become one of the most widely shared reactions to a case that has left many across the country stunned.