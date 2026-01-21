Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal Say They Would Not Marry On Television, Unlike Avika Gor, Milind Chandwani

Television actor Hina Khan and her partner Rocky Jaiswal have said they would not choose to get married on television, specifically distancing themselves from the idea of a televised wedding like the one recently held by actors Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani. In a recent interview, the couple explained that while they watched the celebrations and supported their fellow actors, they prefer a more private approach to life events, especially one as significant as getting married.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s televised wedding drew widespread attention when it was aired earlier, becoming a topic of conversation across social media and entertainment circles. The event was presented as a televised special, attracting viewers with its elaborate staging, guest line-ups and emotional moments broadcast on prime television.

When asked about their own thoughts on such public celebrations, Hina and Rocky made it clear that they value the sanctity of private life over what they see as a performative experience. “We cannot get married on television like that,” Hina said, emphasising that her wedding day would be an intimate moment shared primarily with family and close friends rather than an event tailored for broadcast.

Hina elaborated that weddings, for her, are personal milestones that should be celebrated without the pressure of cameras, scripts or ratings. She noted that while televised weddings can be beautiful and meaningful for the couples who choose them, they do not resonate with her own idea of a meaningful union. “For us, the essence of that day is about us being together, not about how many people are watching it,” she said.

Rocky echoed her sentiments, explaining that a traditional, low-key wedding would allow them to focus on the emotional significance of the commitment they are making rather than on managing a media spectacle. He said that while they respect Avika and Milind’s choice, they prefer to keep such life events away from public scrutiny and media packaging. According to him, personal milestones carry more weight when they are shared in a space that feels genuine and removed from entertainment business pressures.

The duo also highlighted that the idea of a televised wedding might feel natural for actors who have been part of long-running shows and have an established rapport with audiences through their on-screen personas. However, Hina pointed out that even strong connections with fans do not necessarily translate into a desire for all life events to be public-facing. She said that some moments, by their nature, should remain private and unrehearsed, a sentiment that resonated with many of her followers on social media.

Fans reacted positively to their stance, appreciating the couple’s emphasis on privacy and authenticity. Many commented that while a televised wedding can be glamorous and entertaining, it does not suit everyone, especially those who prefer to draw clear boundaries between their professional presence and personal life. Followers applauded Hina and Rocky for articulating a viewpoint that reflects a conscious choice rather than criticism of others’ choices.

The conversation about televised weddings taps into broader questions about the role of media in personal life events and how celebrities navigate the divide between public persona and private experience. Hina Khan, who has maintained a high profile on television and in web series, has often spoken about the importance of balance between professional visibility and personal space. Her comments on televised weddings align with her long-standing preference for authenticity over spectacle.

Rocky Jaiswal has also supported this position, noting that life’s significant moments deserve spaces that honour emotional truth rather than ratings. The couple’s comments provide insight into how some celebrities are consciously choosing paths that privilege personal intimacy over broadcast grandeur, even in an age when media events can generate buzz and visibility.

For Hina and Rocky, the choice is clear: certain milestones, especially marriage, are best celebrated away from the cameras, in ways that reflect their own values and priorities.