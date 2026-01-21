Vivek Oberoi Breaks Silence on Break From Bollywood, Opens Up About Accident and Comeback Rumours

Actor Vivek Oberoi, once considered one of Bollywood’s most promising stars, has been away from the silver screen for quite some time. His sudden disappearance from mainstream cinema gave rise to several speculations, ranging from professional setbacks to health issues. Now, the actor has finally addressed all the rumours himself, setting the record straight about his absence and the much-talked-about accident that many believed derailed his career.

Vivek Oberoi Clarifies Rumours About Leaving Films

On January 20, Vivek Oberoi issued a detailed statement addressing the claims surrounding his absence from the film industry. He revealed that many people assumed he stepped away from Bollywood because he could no longer perform physically demanding roles after a serious accident, but that, according to him, is far from the truth. He said, “Recently, there have been some discussions claiming that I couldn’t do physically demanding roles due to an accident, and that’s why I left the industry.”

Vivek made it clear that while the accident was severe, it was not the reason he distanced himself from films. Recalling the incident, Vivek described the accident as extremely serious. During the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Yuva’ in 2004, the actor met with a bike accident that left his leg fractured in three places. He revealed, “The accident was terrible. I suffered multiple fractures and underwent surgery, and an 18-inch titanium rod was inserted into my leg. Recovering from it was mentally and physically challenging for me.”

Vivek credited Dr. Anil Irani, former physiotherapist of the Indian cricket team and head of physiotherapy at Nanavati Hospital, for his remarkable recovery. “Thanks to Dr. Anil Irani and his team, I was able to walk again in three months. Their guidance and support made me capable of doing action sequences again despite such a major injury,” he added, expressing heartfelt gratitude.

Contrary to popular belief, Vivek stated that the accident was only a minor setback in his journey, not the end of his career. “Looking back, the accident was a minor setback in my successful career. Because of the doctors’ care, I was able to do challenging roles in films like Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul, Prince, Krrish, and many more without compromising,” he said.