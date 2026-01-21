‘If He Thinks So, He Should Convert To Hinduism’, Anup Jalota’s Controversial Advice to AR Rahman Sparks Debate Amid ‘Communal’ Row

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s recent remarks hinting at a communal angle behind the decline in his film work have created a major stir in the music and film industry. His statement has triggered intense debate on social media, with strong reactions coming from fans, critics, and members of the entertainment fraternity. Amid this ongoing controversy, veteran singer Anup Jalota has made a statement that has further fueled the discussion.

In a conversation with one of the news agencies, Anup Jalota gave what many are calling shocking and unusual advice to AR Rahman. Reacting to Rahman’s suggestion that religion may be a factor behind reduced opportunities, Jalota said, “If Rahman feels that he is not getting work in films because he is a Muslim, then he should revert to Hinduism and try again.”

His remark quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism and disbelief from many sections of the public. Elaborating further, Anup Jalota referred to Rahman’s early life and background. He said that AR Rahman was born into a Hindu family and later converted to Islam, and despite that, he went on to become one of India’s most celebrated musicians. Jalota added that Rahman built an extraordinary career after his conversion, won global recognition, and earned immense love from audiences.

However, he argued that if Rahman now believes religion is affecting his career, then he should consider going back to his old religion. The bhajan singer further stated, “If he is convinced that he is not getting films in our country because he is a Muslim, then he should become a Hindu again. Then he should be confident that he will start getting films again after becoming a Hindu. That is the essence of what Rahman means.”

The controversy began after AR Rahman revealed in a recent interview that his work in the Hindi film industry has declined over the past eight years. The composer attributed this change to a shift in power, claiming that decision-making has moved from creative individuals to non-creative ones. Rahman also hinted that this shift may have a communal thing attached to it, without directly naming anyone. His comments were interpreted by many as a suggestion that religious identity could be influencing professional opportunities in the industry.