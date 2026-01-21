Zakir Khan Announces Long Break of Till 2030 From Comedy for Health Reasons, Fans Left Concerned

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has surprised his fans by announcing that he is taking a long break from comedy, citing health concerns as the primary reason. The announcement has sparked widespread discussion and concern among his followers, who are wondering what led the much-loved comedian to take such a major decision at the peak of his career. Zakir Khan is currently touring the country with his stand-up show ‘Special Papa Yaar’, performing in multiple cities.

However, a video from one of his recent shows has gone viral, where Zakir is seen openly talking about his future plans and revealing that a long hiatus is on the cards. Zakir made this emotional announcement during his live performance in Hyderabad, where he candidly addressed the audience. Sharing his thoughts on stage, he said that he plans to step away from comedy for several years to focus on his well-being.

He said, “I am going on a very long break. Maybe until 2028-29, or even 2030. It will be a three, four, or five-year break, during which I will take care of my health and sort out some other things.” The comedian also expressed deep gratitude to his fans, calling them extremely important to him. “Everyone present here is very close to my heart. Your presence means a lot to me and is extremely important. I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you very much,” Zakir added.

Soon after the on-stage announcement, Zakir Khan hinted that his decision was final through an Instagram story on Tuesday, January 20. After landing in Dubai, he shared a heartfelt message with fans, urging them to attend his upcoming shows. He wrote, “Every show until June 20th is a celebration. This time I won’t be able to come to many cities, so please make a little extra effort and come to see the show. Thank you for your love.”

This message further confirmed that Zakir is serious about stepping away for a prolonged period after completing his scheduled performances. This is not the first time Zakir Khan has spoken about his health issues. Back in 2025, the comedian had revealed that he had been unwell for over a year but continued working because he felt it was necessary at the time. He had even announced a break then, sharing his condition openly on Instagram.