Vicky Kaushal Is All Set To Be Part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Completed The Shooting Even Before The Release of Part 1

Director Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar continues its historic run at the box office. In just 47 days, the film has collected a staggering ₹828.10 crore net in India, while its worldwide earnings have crossed ₹1,287 crore. Riding high on this massive success, the makers are already gearing up for the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theatres just two months later. The buzz around the sequel has intensified with fresh reports about its teaser launch and an exciting new casting update that has fans thrilled.

Vicky Kaushal To Join Dhurandhar Universe

According to a media report, actor Vicky Kaushal is set to be a part of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’. While Akshaye Khanna will reportedly appear only in flashback sequences, Vicky Kaushal will make a special cameo in the film. The report suggests that Vicky will reprise his iconic role of Major Vihaan Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike, joining an ensemble cast that already includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

Though Aditya Dhar has remained tight-lipped about the casting, sources claim that the director is quietly building a Dhurandhar Universe. Despite Dhurandhar and Uri having different storylines, Aditya Dhar has reportedly woven a narrative thread from Uri into Dhurandhar 2. This move is being seen as a smart cinematic crossover, expanding the scope of the franchise and raising excitement among fans of both films.

Sources also reveal that it is not yet confirmed whether Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal will share screen space, but Vicky’s presence in the film is certain. His cameo includes high-octane action scenes, and interestingly, he completed shooting his portion last year, even before the release of Dhurandhar in 2025. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna’s character dies, but he will still appear in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ through select flashback scenes. The actor has already completed shooting his portions for the sequel.

Let us tell you that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set for a grand Eid release on March 19. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The sequel will focus on Hamza’s takeover of Lyari and the chain of events that lead to a powerful story of revenge, promising a darker, more intense narrative than the first installment.