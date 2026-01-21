Varun Dhawan Says ‘Shut Down The Noise’ As He Addresses Trolls Ahead Of Border 2 Release

Actor Varun Dhawan has responded publicly to the online trolling he has faced in the lead-up to the release of his upcoming war drama Border 2, telling critics to “shut down the noise” and focus on the film itself rather than his performance in promotional material. His comments came during a media event in Mumbai, where he offered a composed rebuttal to the criticism that has trended on social platforms this month.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and starring a cast that includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun himself, is set to release on January 23, aligning with India’s Republic Day weekend. The film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, and has been one of the most anticipated releases this year.

The actor spoke at the “Braves of the Soil” tribute trailer launch event, where he was asked about the trolling that began after the release of a song from the film. Critics and social media users had targeted his facial expressions and smile as seen in the Border 2 promotions, with several memes and comments circulating ahead of the film’s debut.

Varun addressed the criticism directly, saying, “I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain. It doesn’t really matter. Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega.” In essence, he conveyed that such commentary comes and goes, and his focus remains on the film and his work rather than online chatter.

The Mumbai event was a high-profile moment for the film’s publicity cycle, with cast members present to support Border 2 ahead of its theatrical release. In his remarks, Varun emphasised his confidence in the movie, telling the audience that making a good film is his priority. He reiterated his faith in the project itself, noting that the ultimate reaction will become clear only when audiences see the full film in theatres.

Varun also stressed that box office numbers and external noise are secondary to the core objective of making meaningful cinema. As he stated, “Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohot zaroori hai. Obviously, numbers and all these things don’t concern me. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai.” His comments underscored that his attention remains on the collective effort put into the film by the cast and crew, rather than reactions to early promotional material.

His response reflects a broader trend among actors who face intense social-media commentary long before a film’s release, often based on limited glimpses of trailers or songs. By urging people to focus on the completed work rather than short clips or memes, Varun sought to steer the conversation back to the film’s substance.

Ahead of the release weekend, support for Varun has also come from colleagues in the industry. Veteran actor Suniel Shetty, who appears in Border 2 and whose son Ahan Shetty makes his debut in the film, has defended him against the trolling, pointing out that audiences have not yet seen the full film and should reserve judgment.