Ira Khan Fiercely Trolled For Her Weird Outfit At Screening of Aamir Khan’s “Sitare Zameen Par”, Read To Know More

Mr. Perfectionist of the entertainment industry, Aamir Khan, has returned to the world of acting 3 years after the release of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. His film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ has been released in theaters. Earlier, the film was screened in Mumbai, which was attended by several stars of the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Aamir’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt, his daughter Ira Khan, and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare.

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare

A video of Ira and Nupur is now going viral on the internet, creating a sensation among fans. Ira’s look has caught everyone’s attention. Some people are taunting, while many are giving her advice. Many users were also impressed by Aamir’s son-in-law and praised him. Let us tell you that at the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira wore a black outfit and a maroon velvet long blazer over it.

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare

At the same time, Nupur wore a black pant-shirt and a light brown coat over it. While Aamir’s son-in-law pays full attention to fitness, Ira’s weight has increased a lot since her marriage. Now, many users are making fun of Aamir’s daughter and making various comments about her weight and her look, and her clothes.

Sitare Zameen Par Screening

One user commented trolled Ira for her outfit and said, ‘Wearing velvet in this weather, wow lady…’ Another user said, ‘May Allah have mercy.’ One said, ‘Her fashion sense is very strange.’ Another advised, ‘I hope she takes better care of herself and becomes healthy, because she seems to be a good person.’ Another said, ‘She always gives ‘Aladdin’ vibes.’ Some people are also mentioning Ekta Kapoor as well. The user said, ‘Inspired by Ekta Kapoor.’ Some users are praising Aamir’s son-in-law’s fitness.