‘Ye To Side Actor Hai, Bure Kaam Karti Hai’, Deepshikha Nagpal Opened Up On Leaving Industry After Doing Negative Roles

Famous for her strong acting skills in films like ‘Badshah’ and ‘Koyla’, Bollywood actress Deepshikha Nagpal has made a distinct identity for herself in both the Bollywood and television industry. But mostly she did negative roles in her career. However, it is rarely known why she chooses to do such roles only. In a conversation with one of the media houses, Deepshikha spoke openly about how her on-screen image affected not just the audience but society and even her family.

Talking about how she was only offered negative roles after ‘Baadshah’ starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, Deepshikha shared, ‘I didn’t want to do them because people started judging me. Negative roles were not respected among fans and society at that time. ‘Ye toh side actor hai, bure kaam karti hai’. You don’t want to hear that when you are living in this society.’

She further added, ‘On TV, I also did negative characters because of typecasting. Koyla was negative, even though Bindiya was not like that. She loved SRK and saved Madhuri Dixit, but because she worked with Amrish Puri, she was negative. In Baadshah, just because I was with the villain, I was negative.’ Deepshikha said that doing such roles allowed her to be creative, but it also came at a cost as people started judging her.

The actress recalled that after her parents passed away, with no one to guide or appreciate her work, Deepshikha found herself isolated. She revealed that even her relatives looked down on her career. This judgement extended to her daughter as well, and she said, “Instead, I was told, ‘What did you do? You took off your clothes in this film… you are such a person, your children will not respect you.’ I felt embarrassed. I started questioning why I did Koyla or Baadshah. I developed so many complexes that I stopped telling anyone what I was doing.’