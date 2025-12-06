Is Gaurav Khanna the Winner of ‘Bigg Boss 19’? Wikipedia Leak Sparks Buzz Ahead of Finale of TV’s Most Controversial Show

The excitement around the Bigg Boss 19 finale is at an all-time high, as viewers eagerly await the announcement of this season’s winner on December 7th. However, in a surprising twist, a leak on Wikipedia has hinted at the possible winner of the show, even before the grand finale. With just hours to go, the suspense is building, and fans are questioning if the makers of the show have already made their decision.

As the Bigg Boss 19 finale approaches, only five contestants remain in the race for the title: Gaurav Khanna, Praneet More, Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal. The finale voting is currently underway, and fans are actively participating, hoping to see their favorite contestant take home the coveted trophy. However, a leak on Wikipedia has already put the spotlight on one contestant, Gaurav Khanna.

In a bizarre turn of events, a screenshot of Gaurav Khanna’s Wikipedia page went viral when it was briefly updated to show him as the Winner of Bigg Boss 19. The entry under Khanna’s name initially displayed Winner, leading many to believe that the winner had already been decided. However, this was quickly changed, and his status was updated to Finalist. While the entry was altered, the brief exposure sparked widespread speculation on social media. Could this early leak mean that the makers have already decided on the winner, or is it simply a mistake?

Despite the Wiki leak, voting trends indicate that Praneet More is currently leading the pack in the Bigg Boss 19 voting, with Gaurav Khanna trailing closely behind in second place. Various theories are now circulating online about the possible winner. Some believe Gaurav Khanna will indeed take home the trophy, while others speculate that Praneet More’s popularity could secure him the win. In fact, some fans are even suggesting that Farhana Bhatt could be the dark horse in the competition.