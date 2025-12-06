Malti Chahar Calls Her Two-Month Journey “Tormenting,” Opens Up on Amaal Malik and the Winner of Bigg Boss 19

Just days before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, actress-director Malti Chahar, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar was evicted from the reality show. After stepping out of the house, Malti opened up about her journey, her struggles, and her unfiltered opinions on contestants like Praneet More and Amaal Malik. She also made it clear that she wants to detach herself from the show entirely.

During a press conference held right after her eviction, Malti Chahar was asked who she thinks will lift the trophy this season. Her response was blunt and honest, “What I have received from this show is love, and I’m taking that with me. I don’t want to spend even two minutes thinking about this show. Who will win and who won’t win, I don’t want to waste my time or my family’s time on that.”

She went on to say that though her journey was filled with difficult moments, the love she received from the audience is what she wants to take forward and said, “I focus on the good things, not the bad things. I need to detox. Whoever is winning, let them win.” From her words, it’s evident that the emotional and mental toll of the show has been significant, and she wants to cut ties with the negativity she experienced inside the house.

In another candid admission, Malti revealed that her stay inside the Bigg Boss house felt tormenting at times, “The two months I spent there were a real journey for me. I was raw and unfiltered on this show.” Malti emphasized that she behaved inside the house just as she does in real life, natural, honest, and straightforward. She described the environment as mentally exhausting, echoing a sentiment often shared by former contestants.