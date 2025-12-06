Sara Khan Caught Her Ex-Husband Ali Merchant Red Handed With Spa Worker In Her Own Spa Centre 

Popular TV actress Sara Khan is once again in the spotlight, this time for her recent interfaith marriage to Krish Pathak, son of veteran actor Sunil Lahri. Sara and Krish, who is four years younger than her, tied the knot according to Hindu rituals on December 5, after reportedly having a court marriage in October. Their wedding is now the talk of the town, especially considering Sara’s complicated marital past and the controversies linked to her earlier relationships.

Sara Khan And Krish Pathak

Sara Khan And Krish Pathak Got Married

Before marrying Krish Pathak, Sara Khan was married to actor Ali Merchant, a marriage that took place inside the Bigg Boss 4 house. Their wedding surprised viewers across the country and generated massive buzz at the time. According to multiple media reports, the pair were allegedly paid ₹50 lakh for getting married on national television. Though some reports even claimed that the two had their wedding night inside the Bigg Boss house, the channel officially denied such claims.

Sara Khan And Krish Pathak

Also Read: Is Gaurav Khanna the Winner of ‘Bigg Boss 19’? Wikipedia Leak Sparks Buzz Ahead of Finale of TV’s Most Controversial Show

But within just two months, their marriage fell apart. After the split, Sara Khan made several allegations and claims she later reiterated during her appearance on Lock Upp. As per her statements in media interviews, Ali allegedly cheated multiple times within two months of their marriage. She claimed he had affairs with several women during their relationship. Sara said Ali convinced her to marry him inside the Bigg Boss house, telling her she looked like a fool outside and that marriage would help her image.

Sara Khan And Ali Merchant

After leaving the show, she says he resumed cheating. Sara also mentioned that their Bigg Boss marriage wasn’t legally valid, which contributed to their separation. The actress further alleged that even after their breakup, Ali tried to reconnect but she repeatedly caught him cheating. “In three and a half years, I gave him 300 chances,” she claimed. One of her most shocking allegations was discovering Ali’s affair with a spa worker at the spa she co-owned in Lokhandwala.