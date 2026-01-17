Kangana Ranaut Says 2016 Turned Her Life Into A ‘Living Hell’, Revisits Hrithik Roshan Case

Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again spoken candidly about a challenging period in her life, describing the year 2016 as having transformed her existence into what she called a “living hell.” In a recent interview, Kangana revisited a highly publicised and contentious episode from that year involving a prolonged legal dispute with co-star Hrithik Roshan, shedding light on how the controversy affected her personally and professionally.

Kangana, known for her fearlessness in addressing difficult issues, explained that 2016 marked a turning point in her life and career, not for reasons tied to creative growth or professional success, but because of the emotional and psychological toll of intense public scrutiny. At the centre of that period was a legal battle between her and Hrithik Roshan that dominated entertainment headlines for months.

The conflict began when correspondence allegedly exchanged between Kangana and Hrithik was leaked online, provoking an extensive media frenzy. Both sides were drawn into a complex dispute over the authenticity of the messages and the nature of their relationship, prompting interventions from legal teams and resulting in public statements from both actors. The case, which spilled into social media and mainstream news, quickly became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about controversies.

In discussing 2016, Kangana told interviewers that the experience was deeply draining. She said that the nonstop scrutiny felt overwhelming, with every comment, action and reaction magnified under the media spotlight. “That year changed everything for me,” she said. “It turned my life into something I could barely carry forward. Every move I made was analysed, judged and criticised without mercy.”

While she did not delve into the finer legal intricacies of the case in her recent remarks, Kangana acknowledged that the dispute with Hrithik was a major catalyst for the emotional turmoil she endured. She described feeling misrepresented and overwhelmed by narratives that shaped public opinion about her without allowing her the space to explain her side. “It became more about the noise than the truth,” she said, reflecting on how public discourse can sometimes distance itself from personal reality.

Kangana’s account also touched on the broader impact such high-profile controversies can have on mental wellbeing. She noted that the breakdown of privacy and constant commentary from all directions made it difficult to find solid ground. The actor, who has always been outspoken and unfiltered in her public life, said that the experience taught her invaluable lessons about resilience, self-preservation and the cost of being in the public eye.

For many observers, Kangana’s revisiting of this chapter serves as a reminder of how public disputes among celebrities can transcend headlines and affect personal lives in sustained ways. The case between her and Hrithik Roshan, already one of Bollywood’s most infamous disagreements, became not just a legal battle but a psychological ordeal that left lasting impressions on both participants.

Fans and followers reacted to Kangana’s recent statement with a mix of sympathy and debate. Some applauded her willingness to address her struggles openly, framing her experience as an important conversation about mental health in high-pressure professions. Mental health advocates in the entertainment space have long argued for more understanding and support for performers facing intense public scrutiny.

At the same time, critics pointed out that high-profile figures inevitably encounter controversy and that public narratives evolve with ongoing discourse. They suggested that Kangana’s revisitation of old grievances might reopen wounds but also fuel ongoing conversations about how celebrities navigate public life.

Ultimately, Kangana’s statement reinforces that life in the spotlight, especially when mired in legal and media battles, can have deep and lasting personal impact. Her willingness to describe 2016 as a “living hell” reflects not only her own journey through adversity but also the broader pressures that attach themselves to individuals whose lives play out on the public stage.