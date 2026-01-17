Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Goes on Floors, His On Screen Daughter Ishita Dutta Confirms Shoot With Special Post

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited suspense thriller Drishyam 3 has finally gone on floors, sending fans into a frenzy. The exciting update was shared by actress Ishita Dutta, who plays Ajay Devgn’s on-screen daughter in the franchise. Her special social media post has confirmed that the journey of one of Bollywood’s most loved thriller series has officially begun. On Friday, Ishita Dutta took to Instagram to share two pictures straight from the sets of Drishyam 3.



The first image featured the official clapboard of the film, marking the start of shooting, while the second showed Ishita standing in front of her vanity van, clearly excited about returning to the franchise. Keeping the caption simple yet powerful, she wrote, “Do I need to say anything more… #Drishyam3.” As soon as the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with excitement, expressing their eagerness to see Ajay Devgn reprise his iconic role once again.

One of the biggest highlights of Drishyam 3 is the return of the original and much-loved cast. The film will once again feature Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles. Their performances in the previous installments played a major role in making the franchise a massive success. Drishyam 3 is being touted as the third and final installment of the suspense thriller series, which has kept audiences hooked with its gripping storytelling, emotional depth, and shocking twists.

Given the strong ending of Drishyam 2, expectations from the final chapter are sky-high. According to reports, Drishyam 3 is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, a date that has become symbolic for the franchise and adds to the intrigue surrounding the film. Fans are already counting days, hoping for yet another edge-of-the-seat experience. The Drishyam franchise originally began as a Malayalam film directed by Jeethu Joseph, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

The Hindi remake, with Ajay Devgn stepping into the role of Vijay Salgaonkar, turned out to be a blockbuster, earning critical acclaim as well as box-office success. Both Drishyam and Drishyam 2 were praised for their intelligent screenplay and powerful performances. Apart from Drishyam, Ishita Dutta has carved a niche for herself with films like ‘Blank’, ‘Firangi’, and ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, winning hearts with her natural performances. Her return in Drishyam 3 has further increased excitement among her fans.