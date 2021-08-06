Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: PM Modi announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today proclaimed that the highest award is given to any sportsperson in the country. The Khel Ratna Award will now be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award after the legendary hockey player.

PM Modi took to Twitter to make the announcement. He tweeted, “I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind.

The outstanding performance of the men’s and women’s Hockey teams has captured the imagination of our entire nation, the prime minister said, adding that there is a new interest in the sport that is arising across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times, PM Modi said.

The Khel Ratna Award will now be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday. The Khel Ratna award is the highest sporting honor in the nation. It was officially known as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in Sports and Games.

Some of the recipients of the award in the past include Virat Kohli, hockey legend Sardar Singh, Sania Mirza, MS Dhoni, Vishwanath Anand, Dhanraj Pillay, and Sachin Tendulkar.

“Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honor and pride for India. Our nation’s highest sporting honor should be named after him,” said Modi in a tweet.

He further said he had been getting a lot of requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. “Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,” the PM said.

About Dhyan Chand:

Dhyan Chand, widely respected as the greatest player in Indian hockey, received three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. He played internationally from 1926 to 1949. Dhyan Chand was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1956. His birthday on 29 August is celebrated as National Sports Day in India every year. The prestigious award carries prize money of ₹25 lakh.