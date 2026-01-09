Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence on Divorce From Jay Bhanushali, Responds to Alimony Rumours and Trolls In Her Vlogs

Television actress Mahhi Vij and actor-host Jay Bhanushali recently shocked fans by confirming their divorce. The former couple clarified that their separation happened by mutual consent and that they will continue to remain good friends while co-parenting their children. Now, Mahi has finally addressed all the rumours, hateful comments, and speculations through a candid vlog on her YouTube channel.

In her latest vlog, Mahhi Vij openly spoke about her separation from Jay Bhanushali. Putting all speculation to rest, she said there was no drama or conflict behind their decision. “Yes, I have separated from Jay. We are divorced, but we will remain good friends. We are very peaceful people. We don’t like drama, fights, or negativity. We mutually decided that it’s better for us to go our separate ways,” Mahhi said.

She emphasized that the decision was taken calmly and respectfully, without involving courts or public mudslinging. Reacting to hateful comments on social media, Mahhi addressed questions raised about her children, including why the couple adopted kids and whether they can afford to raise them. “People are asking why we adopted children, why we had children. Our bank account is not empty. We can take care of our children. It’s not like Jay has run away from his responsibilities or that I have nothing,” she said.

Mahi clarified that all three children will continue to live the same life as before, with love and care from both parents. Mahhi Vij also dismissed rumours claiming that she took ₹5 crore as alimony from Jay Bhanushali. “There are rumours that I took 5 crore rupees in alimony. That’s not true,” she stated firmly. She stressed that their separation is not about money but about mental peace and mutual respect.

The actress explained that she and Jay want to set a positive example for their children by ending their relationship peacefully rather than fighting publicly. “If things don’t work out, it doesn’t mean you drag each other to court, behave badly, or involve children in negativity. I think this is a very good example for children,” she said. Mahhi added that she believes her children will one day be proud of how their parents handled the separation.