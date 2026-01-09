Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Faces Backlash After Dubai Party Video With Tanya Mittal Goes Viral

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 concluded last month with a grand finale, crowning popular television actor Gaurav Khanna as the winner. The finale, held on December 7, was followed by a series of celebrations that kept the contestants in the limelight. However, recent viral videos featuring Gaurav Khanna and Tanya Mittal have sparked controversy and divided fans on social media. After the success party hosted by the Bigg Boss 19 makers in Mumbai, the celebrations went international.

Bigg Boss 19 Success Party

Bigg Boss 19 Success Party Held In Dubai

The entire Bigg Boss 19 team recently flew to Dubai for another extravagant party hosted by Danube Properties. Videos and pictures from the event quickly went viral, showing contestants enjoying music, dancing, and a glamorous night out. While most clips reflected fun and camaraderie, a few videos grabbed attention for the wrong reasons, triggering a heated debate online. One particular video from the Dubai party has become the center of controversy.

Gaurav Khanna

Also Read: Indian Cinema Shines Globally As Kantara Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great Enter Oscar 2026 In Best Picture Eligibility List

In the clip, Gaurav Khanna is seen speaking on stage and addressing Tanya Mittal, asking her to move aside and sit down as he wanted to continue speaking. Gaurav is heard saying, “Don’t give any more tests, please go and sit down. If you want to sit, please sit, because I’m going to speak for a little longer. So, thank you.” This statement did not go down well with Tanya Mittal’s fans, who found his tone disrespectful.

Tanya Mittal

Soon after the video surfaced, social media platforms were flooded with criticism, with many netizens accusing Gaurav of belittling Tanya publicly. The controversy escalated further when another video of Gaurav Khanna started circulating online. In this clip, Gaurav is seen mimicking Tanya Mittal by talking to a stool, a gesture that many felt was a reference to a moment from Bigg Boss 19 when Tanya was seen talking to a tree inside the house.

Gaurav Khanna

This act angered Tanya’s supporters even more, who called it unnecessary and insulting. One social media user commented, “GK has received more hate than love for this.” The incident has led to a clear divide among fans. While Tanya Mittal’s supporters believe Gaurav crossed a line and disrespected her, Gaurav’s fans argue that it was just harmless teasing and should not be taken too seriously.