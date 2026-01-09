Indian Cinema Shines Globally As Kantara Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great Enter Oscar 2026 In Best Picture Eligibility List

The countdown to the 98th Academy Awards has begun, and Indian cinema has achieved yet another proud milestone on the global stage. Two Indian films Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’ and Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’, have officially made it to the prestigious list of 201 feature films eligible for the Best Picture category at the Oscars 2026. While the final nominations are yet to be announced, the inclusion of these two films in the eligibility list itself is being celebrated as a major achievement for Indian cinema.

Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 And Tanvi The Great In Oscar 2026 List

According to one of the media houses, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has released the list of 201 films that meet the eligibility criteria for the Best Picture category at the 98th Academy Awards. Among these, two Indian films have secured a place, bringing global attention once again to India’s storytelling power. The Academy stated that these films fulfill the required artistic, technical, and diversity standards, making them worthy contenders.

Tanvi The Great

Also Read: The Love Triangle of Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy and Poonam Sinha That Shook Bollywood

However, their final selection will only be confirmed once the official nominations are announced. As per Variety’s report, films had to meet at least two of the Academy’s four representation and inclusion standards. Additionally, they were required to complete a theatrical run in at least 10 of the top 50 US markets within 45 days of their initial release in 2025. After fulfilling all these requirements, both ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ and ‘Tanvi The Great’ successfully entered the Oscar Best Picture eligibility list.

Kantara Chapter 1

Earlier, in November 2025, the Academy had announced a total of 317 eligible films across categories, including Best Documentary, Animated Feature, and International Feature Film. The official Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22, and all eyes are now on whether these two Indian films will make it to the final list of nominees. Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is the prequel to the blockbuster Kantara.



Rishabh Shetty

The film deeply explores divine worship and ancient traditions of Tamil Nadu, highlighting the spiritual connection between humans, nature, and deities. Rishabh Shetty plays the guardian of the Kantara forest and protector of its tribal communities. The film powerfully portrays faith, folklore, and environmental harmony, elements that have resonated strongly with both Indian and international audiences.