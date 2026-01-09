The Love Triangle of Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy and Poonam Sinha That Shook Bollywood 

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha’s love life has always been a topic of intense discussion, but his relationship with Reena Roy remains one of the most talked-about affairs in Hindi cinema history. Recently, when Shatrughan Sinha wished Reena Roy on her birthday on social media, old memories of their controversial romance resurfaced, once again drawing public attention to a story filled with love, confusion, and heartbreak.

Everyone knows about the affair between Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy, and the actor himself has admitted it multiple times over the years. Their relationship lasted for nearly seven years, even continuing after Shatrughan Sinha’s marriage to Poonam Sinha. Despite their deep bond and immense popularity as an on-screen pair, Shatrughan and Reena’s relationship never culminated in marriage.

Their chemistry was so powerful that newspapers and film magazines of the time were filled with stories about their romance, making them one of the most sensational Bollywood couples of that era. Interestingly, Shatrughan Sinha met Poonam long before he became a star. While studying at FTII, Pune, he encountered her during a train journey from Patna to Mumbai in 1965. At that time, Poonam was still a schoolgirl, traveling with her aunt. Shatrughan later admitted that he was smitten by her beauty at first sight, an incident mentioned in his biography.

A few years later, destiny brought them together again. In 1968, Poonam won the Miss Young India title and became a film star even before Shatrughan Sinha. They liked each other deeply but were not yet in love. Their bond strengthened when they worked together in the 1971 film ‘Dharti Ki God Mein’, which gave them the opportunity to spend time together and grow closer. Despite their closeness, Shatrughan Sinha later felt that Poonam was too good for him and broke off the relationship.

Around the same time, his name was constantly linked with Reena Roy, which further devastated Poonam. As their relationship grew stronger, Poonam re-entered Shatrughan’s life, leading to a complicated situation where both women reportedly gave him an ultimatum to marry them. In his autobiography ‘Anything But Khamosh’, written by Bharati S. Pradhan, Shatrughan Sinha candidly admitted that he was in multiple relationships at the time. His friends even jokingly called him a cradle snatcher because of how young Poonam was when they first met.