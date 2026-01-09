After 6 Years Mira Nair Returns With New Biopic Project

An acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, best known recently for A Suitable Boy — is gearing up for her next major project.

It is a biographical film on legendary artist Amrita Sher-Gil. This feature-length biopic, tentatively titled Amri, marks Nair’s return to feature cinema after more than six years since her last big production.

Production Preparations Begin in Amritsar

The first phase of the filmmaking process has already begun with a recce (location scouting) in Amritsar, Punjab, where the crew will base themselves for nearly two months. This step is aimed at identifying and securing early 20th-century locations that reflect the period in which Sher-Gil lived.

A Global Story Spanning Countries

After shooting in Punjab, the production is expected to shift to Europe to capture other significant chapters of Amrita Sher-Gil’s life — especially her formative artistic years in Hungary and France. The film will trace her journey from birth in Budapest to her evolution as a modernist painter who bridged cultures.

About Amrita Sher-Gil

Amrita Sher-Gil is widely regarded as one of India’s most important modern artists. She is celebrated for her evocative portraits and Western-inspired modernist style.

Amrita was born to a Punjabi Sikh father and Hungarian mother. She studied art in Paris and forded a legacy that influenced generations of artists.

Cast and Timeline: Keeping Details Under Wraps

Casting news is still under wraps. While some industry insiders are suggesting there will be a large, international ensemble featuring both Indian and European actors. Stories also indicate veteran actress Tabu might be involved in a significant cameo, rekindling her earlier collaborations with Mira Nair. Though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Production sources say principal photography is expected to start by March 2026, with official casting announcements likely to come once filming is underway.