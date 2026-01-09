Did Deepika, Alia, Shraddha Really Party Together, Or Is AI Playing Tricks Again?

A set of images showing Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor at what appears to be a private party has gone viral online, with many netizens claiming the visuals are AI-generated fakes. The trio, all major names in Hindi cinema, were pictured together in what looked like a glamorous celebration, but widespread scepticism quickly spread across social media about the authenticity of the photos.

The visuals began circulating on Instagram and Twitter, accompanied by captions suggesting a high-profile girls’ night out. The images show Deepika, Alia and Shraddha smiling together, dressed in party outfits against a dimly lit background that gives the impression of a private lounge or celebratory setting. Fans began sharing the pictures within hours, with excitement from some quarters and dismay from others who found the notion of such an ensemble intriguing.

However, almost immediately after the pictures gained traction online, many users raised doubts about whether the images were real. A common claim was that the faces looked slightly unnatural or layered onto backgrounds in a way that suggested manipulation. Some pointed to inconsistencies in lighting, proportions, or stray pixels around the stars’ hairlines, a tell-tale sign, in their view, that the visuals were created or altered using AI tools rather than captured in an actual event.

The speed at which the images spread illustrates both the fascination fans have with celebrity appearances and the rising concern around digitally fabricated content. In recent years, artificial intelligence and advanced editing software have made it increasingly easy to generate convincing but fake images that blend real faces with unrelated backdrops. Bollywood celebrities, given their mass popularity, have often been at the centre of such viral misinformation, with previous deepfakes involving film scenes, interviews and even supposed statements attributed to actors.

On this occasion, no official confirmation of the party or event has been made by any of the actresses or their representatives. Neither Deepika nor Alia nor Shraddha has shared the images or referenced the alleged gathering on their verified social media accounts, which has further fuelled scepticism. In contrast, several celebrity gossip handles and meme pages reposted the pictures, often juxtaposing them with commentary questioning their legitimacy.

Critics of the fake image phenomenon argue that such content can be misleading, contributing to false narratives about celebrity behaviour, relationships and personal lives. They point out that when celebrity images are manipulated to “prove” social outings or connections, it blurs the line between fact and fiction, making it harder for audiences to trust what they see online. Fans, in turn, are encouraged to demand verification rather than share virally without context.

Supporters of the trio responded to the incident with calls for responsible posting and fact checking. Many emphasised that celebrities are often unfairly targeted with fabricated visuals, leading to unnecessary rumours. Some users even shared edited annotations on the viral images, marking areas they believed were inconsistent or indicative of digital creation.

There are also broader conversations emerging online about how AI-generated content affects public perception. In the past year alone, several Bollywood figures have been featured in doctored videos and images, prompting discussions about the need for stronger safeguards and public awareness. Advocates argue that the entertainment and tech industries alike should invest in tools that help spot and label doctored content clearly, so that viewers are not misled by convincing but false visuals.

As of now, none of the actresses have issued statements regarding the viral images. Their official social media handles continue to show unrelated personal or professional posts, with no indication that the alleged party took place. Until verifiable evidence surfaces, such as first-party photo uploads or confirmation from those present, the consensus among many online users remains that the visuals are likely fabricated using AI or editing tools.