Mika Singh Reacts to Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Urges Government to Take Matter Seriously – Read Here!

Recently, Singer Mika Singh has urged the government to take immediate action to ensure celebrity safety following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. Expressing concern over the incident, he warned that other celebrities could also become targets. He called for stronger security measures to prevent such incidents in the future. 00Bollywood singer Mika Singh has reacted to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, urging the government to take immediate action. The singer and rapper warned that if an incident like this could happen to Tiger, other celebrities might also face similar threats in the future.

Mika Singh Urges Government to Address Celebrities’ Safety

For the unversed, gunshots were reportedly fired at close range as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football arena in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Fortunately, the actor did not suffer any bullet injuries. However, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Several videos circulating on social media show two unidentified men riding a motorcycle and allegedly opening fire at the actor’s BMW as he was leaving the football venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

In a video shared on social media, actor and singer Mika Singh urged the government to address the issue on priority, raising concerns about celebrities’ safety today. Recalling his arrival in Mumbai in 2005, Mika said he would proudly tell people worldwide that the city was extremely safe. He remembered how people could work until 6 am without worrying about their security. Highlighting the changing situation, the singer expressed concern over the safety of celebrities and appealed to the government to take the matter seriously. His message drew attention to growing security concerns faced by public figures in recent times.

‘No One Should Live in Fear’: Mika Singh Urges Government to Act

Mika shared the video message on social media with a caption that read, “Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city.”

It further mentioned in its official statement that “I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night. Wishing Tiger Shroff a speedy recovery.”

Country-Made Pistol Malfunctioned During Attack on Tiger Shroff

According to sources cited by Zoom, a forensic examination of the firing incident reportedly revealed that the attackers used a country-made pistol, also called a “copy piece”, to target Tiger Shroff’s BMW. The shooters allegedly fired seven rounds, with five bullets hitting the vehicle while two missed. Sources further claimed that the attacker positioned near the passenger-side window approached the car and attempted to shoot the actor at close range. However, the weapon reportedly malfunctioned. The shooter is suspected of pulling the trigger twice, but the pistol allegedly failed to discharge, potentially preventing a more serious outcome.