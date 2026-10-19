Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Make ‘Koffee With Karan’ Debut As Married Couple, Reveal Proposal Story

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to appear as the next guests on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The first promo of their upcoming episode was released today, giving fans a glimpse of their conversation with host Karan Johar. The second episode is scheduled to stream on October 21. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to appear together on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, for the first time as a couple. While Vijay previously appeared in season 7 alongside Ananya Panday during the promotions of Liger, this will mark Rashmika’s debut on the famous couch.

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan will premiere on October 21 at 7 PM on JioHotstar’s The Peacock Hub. Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay are busy promoting their recently released Telugu film, Ranabaali. Fans are excited to watch the duo share their experiences and personal stories on the show.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Make Their ‘Koffee With Karan 9’ Debut

In the promo for Koffee With Karan Season 9, Episode 2, host Karan Johar asked Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda about their proposal. While Rashmika responded by shaking her head, Vijay joined the conversation, adding to the curiosity surrounding their relationship. “She was like, ‘Let’s get married.’ I was like, ‘Okay, you have asked me a 100 times.'” When the host confirmed, Rashmika said, “I asked him for an entire year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Rashmika Mandanna chooses Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor

During the Rapid Fire round, Karan asked Rashmika to choose between Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor as her favourite co-star. She picked the Pushpa actor. When Vijay was asked which co-star he shared the best chemistry with, Rashmika quickly replied, “Nobody.” Vijay then added, “Rule no. 101 of marriage: Agree with the wife.”

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Secretly Dating Vijay Deverakonda

In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about keeping her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda private and explained her reasons behind the decision. “Humara relationship entertainment ke liye nahi hai. Humara relationship humare liye hai. Joh cheezon ko hume protect karna chahiye, hume bahar nahi baat karna hai.” (Our relationship is not for entertainment. It is for us. Whatever we want to protect, we don’t want to talk about).

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Get Married

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in February this year in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. After completing their post-wedding celebrations, the couple resumed shooting for Ranabaali in March. The film marks their first on-screen collaboration after marriage. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it features Vijay as the titular character, Ranabaali, while Rashmika plays Jayamma, his reel-life partner.

The film received mixed reviews following its release on October 16. It hit theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda previously collaborated on two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, before Ranabaali. The actors reportedly began dating while shooting for their second film, marking the beginning of their relationship.