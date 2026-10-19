“My Car Was Right Behind Tiger’s, I Saw Blood”, Karan Veer Mehra Recalls Horrifying Firing Incident; Disha Patani Visits Actor at Home

Karan Veer Mehra witnessed the chaos after gunshots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Meanwhile, Disha Patani reportedly rushed to meet the actor following the shocking incident. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s firing incident has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. As details of the shocking episode continue to emerge, television actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra has revealed what he witnessed moments after the gunshots were fired. Karan, who had been playing football with Tiger, said his car was moving right behind the actor’s car when the incident took place. Recalling the frightening scene, he said he saw blood spots and later learnt that Tiger’s driver had been shot.

Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra Recalls the Terrifying Moments

Speaking to the media, Karan explained that he was not directly looking at the attackers when the firing occurred. By the time his car reached the spot, he noticed blood and realised that something serious had happened. He said he was relieved that Tiger was safe but expressed concern for the injured driver, hoping for his speedy recovery. Karan also recalled that children were present nearby, celebrating a birthday party. The sudden gunshots caused panic, with people running in different directions. According to him, fireworks were also being set off in the area, which initially made it difficult for people to understand what was happening. The actor described the atmosphere as chaotic and distressing.

Tiger Shroff

Amid the growing concern, actress Disha Patani reportedly visited Tiger Shroff’s residence late on Sunday night after learning about the incident. Videos circulating in the media showed the actress arriving at the actor’s home. Disha and Tiger, who have worked together in films including Baaghi 2, have frequently attracted attention over their rumoured relationship, although neither has publicly confirmed the nature of their current relationship. Disha’s reported visit has also caught fans’ attention, with many discussing her gesture on social media.

Disha Patani

Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, was also seen arriving at the residence following the incident. The family has received support from well-wishers as police continue their investigation. According to reports, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Tiger’s vehicle in Mumbai’s Juhu area as he was leaving a football venue. Tiger escaped being hit by bullets, but his driver sustained a gunshot injury. Another person was also reported injured, and the police launched an investigation to identify those responsible.