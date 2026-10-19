Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha’s First Reaction After Firing Incident, “God Is Great”

Ayesha Shroff expressed relief and gratitude after gunmen opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. Her brief reaction comes as the actor recovers following the shocking incident. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s family has been left shaken after a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. Amid the concern surrounding the attack, his mother, Ayesha Shroff, has shared her first reaction, offering a glimpse of the relief she feels after the frightening episode. When asked about her son’s condition, Ayesha reportedly gave a thumbs-up and said, “God is great.” Her simple yet emotional response reflected her gratitude following the incident.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff Targeted in Firing Incident in Mumbai

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening when Tiger was leaving a football venue in Juhu. Unidentified men allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at his BMW. The shocking incident caused panic and prompted Mumbai Police to launch an investigation. Tiger escaped the gunfire without any reported bullet injuries. However, reports said he suffered minor injuries from gunpowder and broken glass. His driver and another person were also injured in the incident and received medical attention.

Tiger Shroff

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Tiger’s father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, had also reassured people about his son’s condition. The family’s brief updates have brought some relief to fans who were worried after news of the firing spread. Tiger was later seen with bandages and dressings during a visit by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who met the actor and his family following the incident. Shinde reportedly assured them that those responsible would face action.

Tiger Shroff

Mumbai Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the alleged shooters and establish the motive behind the firing. Claims circulating online that link the incident to a criminal gang have not been independently confirmed by police, and the investigation remains ongoing. For Ayesha Shroff and the rest of the family, the immediate relief is that Tiger is safe. Her words, “God is great,” have become a heartfelt response to a frightening incident that has raised fresh concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities.

Tiger Shroff

The incident has also triggered an outpouring of concern from fans, who have been closely following updates about Tiger Shroff and his family. Ayesha Shroff’s calm yet emotional reaction has resonated with many, as her words reflected the relief of a mother after a frightening ordeal. While investigators continue to piece together what happened and search for those responsible, fans are hoping for the family’s peace of mind and a swift resolution to the case.