Sonu Nigam’s ‘The Revolution India Tour’ Might Be Cancelled in Bengaluru; Police Commissioner Receives Letter

Sonu Nigam’s upcoming Bengaluru concert has landed in controversy after a pro-Kannada organisation demanded that the event be cancelled over the singer’s alleged remarks about the Kannada language. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has written to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, urging authorities to deny permission for the show or revoke it if approval has already been granted. The organisation has also threatened statewide protests if the concert goes ahead. The controversy centres on Sonu Nigam’s scheduled performance on October 24, 2026, as part of his The Revolution India Tour. The concert is planned for 7 pm at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru on Thanisandra Main Road, with ITW Playworx listed as the organiser.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam’s Concert Might Cancel

KRV has opposed the event, arguing that the singer’s alleged remarks about Kannada-speaking people during a concert in Bengaluru in April 2025 hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. In a letter to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, KRV state president T. A. Narayana Gowda reportedly asked the authorities not to allow the concert to take place. The organisation said that if permission had already been granted, it should be revoked after considering the potential law-and-order concerns. The demand has put the upcoming concert under a cloud of uncertainty. However, there has been no confirmed announcement that the concert has been cancelled. The latest reports concern the organisation’s demand, rather than a final decision by the authorities.

Sonu Nigam

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The dispute dates back to April 2025, when Sonu performed at a musical event at East Point College in Bengaluru. According to KRV, an audience member repeatedly requested a Kannada song during the programme. The organisation alleges that Sonu responded by linking the repeated demand for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terror attack. The reported remark sparked widespread criticism, with some people accusing the singer of disrespecting Kannada speakers and their cultural identity.

Sonu Nigam

KRV has questioned why asking for a song in Kannada should be treated negatively and argued that the alleged comment was irresponsible and offensive. The controversy attracted considerable attention at the time, leading to complaints against the singer. The latest demand to stop his Bengaluru concert has revived the dispute more than a year after the original incident. In its latest communication, KRV also referred to a complaint reportedly filed on May 2, 2025, at Avalahalli Police Station by Dharmaraj T. A., the organisation’s Bengaluru Urban district unit president.

Sonu Nigam

The organisation has asked the police to review the status of that complaint and take appropriate action under the law. KRV has argued that the alleged remarks should be taken seriously because of their potential to create tension between linguistic communities. It has also urged the authorities to consult the concert organisers and other relevant officials to prevent any disturbance. The organisation’s latest letter therefore seeks both action on the earlier complaint and intervention regarding the October 24 concert.