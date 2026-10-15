Imran Khan Asked to Leave India by October 28 After Mumbai Protest, Receives Notice From Police

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, best known for films such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and I Hate Luv Storys, has reportedly been directed to leave India by October 28, 2026. Mumbai Police issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to the actor following his participation in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The demonstration called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to reports, the notice was issued because Imran Khan is an American citizen and reportedly holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card rather than Indian citizenship. Authorities have cited provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, in connection with his participation in the political protest.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan Asked to Leave India

Police officials said the actor had been directed to leave the country by October 28 and had received a copy of the notice. The action follows his participation in the October 10 demonstration, during which protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The notice marks a significant development in the controversy surrounding the actor’s participation in the protest. However, the reported direction to leave India should not be confused with a final court ruling on the matter.

Imran Khan

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The actor was among hundreds of people detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration at August Kranti Maidan. The protest was organised in support of a campaign associated with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which called for action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police had restricted access to the protest site, and several participants were detained as they attempted to reach the venue. Imran was also taken into custody before being released later.

Imran Khan

During the episode, the actor shared a photograph of himself inside a police vehicle on social media, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.” The post attracted attention online as news of his detention spread. The subsequent notice directing him to leave India has brought renewed attention to the circumstances of his detention and the rules governing political activities by foreign nationals. Reports state that BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya approached the police after learning of Imran’s participation in the demonstration. He reportedly sought action on the grounds that the actor was a foreign citizen who had taken part in a political protest in India.

Imran Khan

Following the complaint, the authorities initiated action under the relevant immigration provisions. The notice directing Imran to leave the country was issued on October 15, according to reports. The sequence of events has raised questions about the rules applicable to foreign nationals and OCI cardholders participating in political demonstrations. An OCI card does not confer Indian citizenship, and holders remain foreign nationals under Indian law, subject to the conditions and privileges of the scheme. Imran’s participation in the Mumbai protest has now placed him in the headlines for reasons beyond cinema, with the reported immigration notice becoming the latest development in the story.