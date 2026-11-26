During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9, Twinkle Khanna shared a humorous anecdote about her husband, Akshay Kumar. She playfully teased the actor for his habit of singing bhajans at six in the morning. Adding a touch of humour, Twinkle even compared him to popular devotional singer Anup Jalota. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna enjoy a unique fan following, thanks to their witty personalities and entertaining chemistry.

Unlike many Bollywood couples who frequently share romantic moments on social media, Akshay and Twinkle are known for their humorous exchanges and candid revelations. Their funny conversations and playful teasing often leave fans amused. Recently, the couple grabbed attention once again with their entertaining banter. During his appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 9, Akshay called Twinkle as part of the phone-a-celebrity challenge. However, the conversation took an unexpected and hilarious turn, leaving everyone entertained and giving fans another memorable moment.

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled By Wife Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar appeared alongside Ravi Kishan in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. During an entertaining game round, the actor made a phone call to his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Their conversation took an unexpected turn, leaving host Karan Johar laughing and sparking hilarious reactions from netizens online.

Rather than saying hello, Mrs Funnybones responded by saying, “Bolo.” A taken-aback Akshay replied, “What do you mean ‘Bolo?’ At least be a little loving.” “Just so tired, babe,” she said. When Akshay asked where she was, Twinkle went on a hilarious rant, “I’m at home, where else? I’ve barely slept last night. Then you’ve woken me up early in the morning. Who plays bhajans at 6 am? And then on top of that you’re singing even louder like you are some Anup Jalota. How many times have I told you? At least shut the bathroom door properly.”

Twinkle, unaware that her conversation was on speakerphone, questioned Akshay about his decision to appear on Koffee With Karan 9 without getting paid. Her unexpected remark left Karan Johar amused. The filmmaker immediately interrupted their conversation, informing Twinkle that everything she had said was being recorded and that her candid remarks would not be removed from the episode during editing.

During the show, Akshay Kumar shared his fixed eight-hour working schedule and reacted to trolls who criticised him for appearing in three to four films every year. The actor also reflected on the challenging phase of his career and shared his thoughts on how the film industry is still struggling to understand what attracts audiences and ensures success at the box office.

Later, the actor impressed everyone with his candid responses during the rapid-fire round and won the coveted hamper. However, in a thoughtful gesture, the Bhooth Bangla actor decided to gift it to Ravi Kishan, who shared the couch with him and made his debut on Koffee With Karan this season. Meanwhile, Akshay will next appear in Mauja Hi Mauja, helmed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee. The upcoming film is scheduled to hit theatres in 2027, reportedly in February of that year.