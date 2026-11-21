Avinash Mishra has sparked fresh speculation after reports claimed that he unfollowed Eisha Singh on Instagram amid ongoing cheating allegations surrounding him. The reported social media move has caught the attention of fans, with many wondering whether the development signals trouble in their relationship.



The discussion comes amid rumours linking Avinash with Rishita Kothari. These allegations have been circulating online, prompting questions about his equation with Eisha. While the unfollowing claim has added fuel to the speculation, it does not independently establish the truth of the allegations or confirm a breakup.



Avinash and Eisha have often been in the spotlight because of their close bond and public interactions. Their fans have followed their equation with considerable interest, making every social media activity involving the two a talking point. As a result, the reported Instagram development has triggered reactions, with some users interpreting it as a sign of a possible disagreement.



However, social media activity alone cannot reveal what is happening in someone’s personal life. Neither an unfollow nor online discussions should be treated as confirmation of a relationship issue. The cheating allegations also remain unverified, and the people involved have not necessarily addressed every claim circulating online.



For now, fans are waiting for an official clarification from Avinash or Eisha. Whether the reported Instagram change is connected to the ongoing rumours or is simply a personal social media decision remains unclear. Until either of them speaks about the matter, speculation surrounding their relationship is likely to continue.

#AvinashMishra #EishaSingh #RishitaKothari #CelebrityNews #RelationshipRumours