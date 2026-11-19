Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has expressed her disappointment over the cutting of trees at a park in Mumbai’s Versova. The incident has also saddened several celebrities, including Soni Razdan, Saba Pataudi and Zoya Akhtar, who shared their concerns and heartbreak over the development. Actress Dia Mirza often uses social media to raise awareness about environmental issues. She is known for speaking openly about climate change and nature conservation. Despite facing criticism and trolling, she continues to stand up for causes she believes in.

In her latest post, Dia Mirza expressed disappointment over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cutting down trees at Mumbai’s Nani Nani Park in Versova. The actress shared pictures and videos of the old trees that were chopped down. She also wrote a strongly worded note expressing her concerns about the incident and the loss of greenery in the area.

Dia Mirza Raises Concerns Over Tree Cutting At Versova Park

Dia Mirza stated, “Our hearts have been ripped apart. Open wide. No. Don’t let it close. Keep it open. Don’t let hate and apathy numb our senses. Feel the full extent of the pain.” Furthermore she added, “While the world clamoured and shimmered, chasing and chanting the words ‘sustainability.’ They went and cut down the carriers of life and light. All that breathes, all that lives, cut and dismembered into fragments of broken conscience. Here and there. BUT we shall overcome. Even this.”

Soni Razdan, Zoya Akhtar And Shreya Dhanwanthary Express Outrage Over Tree Cutting

Zoya Akhtar expressed shock over the incident in the comments section. Meanwhile, veteran actress Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt’s mother, also reacted to the incident on social media. “I can’t understand this at all. Why was it cut down? Was it diseased? Or was it because they wanted to build something there? What was the reason? If it’s in the middle of a park, how can it just be cut down unless there’s a reason… There are laws which are actually quite strict, so I don’t understand this at all.”

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary also shared Dia Mirza’s post on her Instagram Story, expressing her support for the actress and highlighting her concerns about the tree-cutting incident. “The cut-down heritage trees at Versova. This happens while we talk about protecting the environment, wearing pretty dresses and schmoozing with colonial figureheads. Excellent. Really. Couldn’t have planned better irony or hypocrisy.”

Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan, also reacted to BMC’s move. Her comment read, “Don’t they realise what they’re doing??? Its Really VERY SAD. No one cares… those who do aren’t heard. Pointless.”

Pooja Ruparel Breaks Down Over Felling Of Heritage Tree, Questions Authorities

Meanwhile, a video of actress Pooja Ruparel breaking down over the felling of trees has also gone viral on social media. In the clip, she gets emotional and loses her cool while calling out the authorities for cutting down what she described as a heritage tree. She termed the move illegal, claiming that the tree was protected even during the construction work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Ruparel (@poojaruparel)

Pooja also questioned the corporation’s claim that the tree was only 35 years old. The BMC is yet to release an official statement on the matter.