Her observation has sparked a conversation about the importance of recognising women’s unpaid work and the sacrifices they make for their families.
Namita Thapar
Namita Thapar Highlights Urmila’s Sacrifice
Namita Thapar pointed out that Urmila’s role in the Ramayana does not receive as much attention as that of other prominent characters. While Lakshman is widely remembered for accompanying Lord Ram during his 14-year exile, Urmila’s sacrifice of staying behind is often overlooked. Urmila was separated from her husband for 14 years while Lakshman fulfilled his duty alongside Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Despite being an important part of this chapter, her contribution rarely becomes the centre of discussion.
Namita Thapar
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Through this comparison, Namita highlighted how women’s sacrifices can sometimes remain invisible, even when they play an essential role in supporting their families. Namita’s comparison also brings attention to the everyday responsibilities handled by homemakers. From managing household chores and caring for children to supporting family members emotionally, housewives contribute significantly to maintaining a family’s well-being.
Namita Thapar
However, because their work is generally unpaid and takes place within the home, it is often not recognised in the same way as professional achievements. The comparison with Urmila highlights a broader social issue: women who make sacrifices for their families should not be taken for granted. Their contributions deserve appreciation, respect and acknowledgement.
Namita Thapar
Known for her appearance on the business reality show Shark Tank India, Namita Thapar frequently speaks about women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship, health and financial independence. Her observation about Urmila and homemakers encourages people to look beyond traditional ideas of success and recognise the value of work that does not always receive public attention. The discussion also raises an important question: Why are some sacrifices celebrated while others are forgotten?