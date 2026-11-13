Salman Khan Sends Best Wishes to Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Ahead of Maatrubhumi Box Office Clash – See Here!

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are set to release Maatrubhumi and Eetha on December 4, 2026, setting up a box-office clash. Amid the competition, Salman has extended his best wishes to the team of movie Eetha, showing his support for the upcoming film despite their films sharing the same release date. Salman Khan has extended his best wishes to Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha, attracting attention amid its reported box-office clash with his own film, Maatrubhumi.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram Stories to share a special message for the film’s team, wishing them luck ahead of its release. His warm gesture has caught the attention of fans, especially as discussions about the reported release-date clash continue to create buzz. Salman’s message has added an interesting twist to the conversation surrounding both films, with audiences keen to see how the two projects perform at the box office upon their respective releases.

Salman Khan Extends Best Wishes to Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Team

On November 12, Salman Khan took to Instagram Stories to wish the team of Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, success. Sharing a brief message, the actor wrote, “All the best for Eetha.” While Salman kept his message short and sweet, his public show of support for the Shraddha Kapoor starrer has caught attention.

About Maatrubhumi Movie

Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is an upcoming Hindi war drama featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film is inspired by the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Salman portrays a character inspired by Colonel B. Santosh Babu, a Maha Vir Chakra awardee who led Indian soldiers during the confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The film combines intense military action with a moving story that highlights humanity, sacrifice, courage and the emotional toll of war. Blending powerful action sequences with deeper emotions, it aims to offer audiences more than just a war drama. The film is set to hit theatres on December 4, 2026.

About Eetha Movie

Meanwhile, Eetha is an upcoming musical drama featuring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. Inspired by the extraordinary life of legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the story spans four decades. It follows a young folk dancer who overcomes societal prejudice, personal betrayals and financial struggles to make her mark. Shraddha portrays Eetha Gaokar, a fictional character inspired by Vithabai’s journey and the challenges faced by several female folk artists across Maharashtra.

The film is not a conventional biopic but celebrates the resilience, passion and dedication of women who have shaped Maharashtra’s folk performance traditions. One of the most inspiring incidents from Vithabai’s life, which forms a key part of the film’s narrative, is her remarkable commitment to the stage. She reportedly returned to perform during a show after giving birth backstage, reflecting her extraordinary dedication to her art and audience.