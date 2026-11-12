Kareena Kapoor Receives Notice Over Wearing Ayat-ul-Kursi-Inscribed Kalgi From Saif Ali Khan’s Family

Kareena Kapoor recently wore a 200-year-old kalgi belonging to her husband Saif Ali Khan’s grandmother, Sajida Sultan, featuring intricate Ayat-ul-Kursi carvings. However, her Diwali appearance sparked controversy, with reports suggesting that a legal notice has been issued to the actress over her choice of jewellery. Kareena Kapoor celebrated Diwali by accessorising her outfit with Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral jewellery. However, the fashion moment soon turned into a legal controversy.

Congress leader and national media coordinator Abbas Hafeez reportedly sent Kareena Kapoor a legal notice for wearing a 200-year-old kalgi engraved with Ayat-ul-Kursi. He demanded the removal of all videos, photographs, and social media posts featuring the Quranic verse. Hafeez also sought a public apology from the actress and an assurance that the sacred verse would never be displayed in a manner that could compromise its sanctity.

Kareena Kapoor Faces Backlash for Wearing Ayat-ul-Kursi as a Necklace

Speaking to ANI, Hafeez stated that “There is no objection to what anyone chooses to wear. There is no controversy over that. However, Kareena Kapoor shared a post on her social media handles on Diwali in which she was wearing and flaunting this pendant. This is a historic pendant of Bhopal associated with Islamic heritage. It cannot be used for a fashion parade.”

He clarified that his objection was solely to the Quranic inscription, not Kareena’s outfit choice or her decision to celebrate the festival of Diwali. “Let me make it very clear: people are free to celebrate whichever festival they wish and wear whatever clothes they want. Our objection is only to the Quranic verse. Even if she had worn it on Eid, it would still have been objectionable,” Hafeez mentioned.

Confirming the legal notice, Advocate Mohammad Zafar told ANI that it demanded the removal of social media posts, warning of further legal action if the request remained unfulfilled. “The main objection of my client is not to wearing the jewellery but to the Quranic verse inscribed on it, known as Ayat al-Kursi, which is considered very holy and sacred. We believe that the sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by the way it has been presented on social media and worn. We are issuing a demand notice seeking the removal of the post,” Zafar stated.

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Celebrations

On November 8, Kareena celebrated Diwali at home with husband Saif and sons Taimur and Jeh. She wore a silver kaftan paired with a turban, styled by Rhea Kapoor, who later shared details of the actress’s festive look on Instagram. “Real movie star, real chandi, real heirlooms and real personal style.” She also revealed that the actress wore jewellery that was inherited from Saif’s family. Kapoor was seen wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Rhea further stated, “Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena’s own. These pieces come through Saif’s family: his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.”

Understanding Ayat-ul-Kursi and Its Significance

According to the Quran, Ayat-ul-Kursi is among the most revered verses in Islam. It is the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah (Chapter 2), and its name translates to ‘The Verse of the Throne’. It highlights Allah’s greatness, power, knowledge and authority over the universe. Muslims traditionally recite it to seek protection from evil and harm, particularly before bedtime, while reflecting on its meaning for spiritual comfort.

Meaning and Significance of Ayat-ul-Kursi

Ayat-ul-Kursi describes Allah as the only God, the Ever-Living and Sustainer of all creation. He is untouched by sleep or tiredness, and everything in the heavens and Earth belongs to Him. His knowledge encompasses the seen and unseen. His authority extends over all existence, and protecting the universe never tires Him, for He is the Most High and Greatest.

Moreover, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are yet to react to the legal notice.