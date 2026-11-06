Sai Pallavi’s Fight Scene In ‘Ramayana’ Faces Backlash, Netizens Question Portrayal Of Goddess Sita

Actress Sai Pallavi has reportedly found herself at the centre of a social media debate following discussions about her action sequence in the upcoming film Ramayana. The actress, who is portraying Goddess Sita in the ambitious mythological project, has attracted attention after visuals and discussions surrounding a fight scene began circulating online. While some viewers have appreciated the filmmakers’ attempt to present the epic with a grand cinematic approach, others have questioned whether such an action sequence is appropriate for Sita’s character. One criticism gaining traction online is that Lord Ram never allowed Sita to enter the battlefield, leading to divided opinions about the creative interpretation.

The controversy has largely revolved around the traditional understanding of Goddess Sita’s character in the Ramayana. For many viewers, Sita represents strength, devotion, patience and dignity, and they believe her portrayal should remain consistent with their understanding of the original epic. Some social media users have questioned the decision to include an action-oriented sequence, arguing that filmmakers should be careful while adapting religious and mythological characters for modern audiences. Others, however, believe cinematic adaptations can explore different visual interpretations while retaining the essence of the original story.

Another fraud from #Ramayana or should I say Scamyana We’re seeing Sita Maa fight here, helping Shri Ram fight 14,000 demon army of Khar & Dushan, while according to scriptures Shri Ram fought all of them alone sending Lakshman & Sita Maa away. https://t.co/VewtEiDUfM — King Prabhas 3.0ᴿᴱᴮᴱᴸᵂᴼᴼᴰ #OneBadHabit (@sar32646) November 3, 2026

Sai Pallavi’s casting as Sita has already generated considerable interest among movie enthusiasts. Known for her performances in films such as Premam, Fidaa and Gargi, the actress is widely appreciated for her natural acting style and screen presence. Her involvement in Ramayana has made the project even more anticipated, particularly because audiences are eager to see how she approaches such an iconic character. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Yash reportedly playing Ravana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the project is among the most ambitious mythological film adaptations being developed in Indian cinema.

The debate surrounding Sai Pallavi’s fight scene highlights the challenges filmmakers face while adapting culturally and religiously significant stories for the big screen. While some audiences prefer traditional interpretations, others are open to cinematic creativity and fresh storytelling approaches. Ultimately, the filmmakers will need to balance artistic freedom with the expectations and sentiments of viewers familiar with the epic. As more details and official visuals from Ramayana emerge, it remains to be seen how the makers address the ongoing discussion and whether the film’s portrayal of Sita wins over audiences.

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