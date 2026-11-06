Aishwarya Rai Stuns At Diwali Celebration As Abhishek Bachchan Can’t Take His Eyes Off Her – Deets Inside!

Aishwarya Rai Stuns At Diwali Celebration As Abhishek Bachchan Can’t Take His Eyes Off Her – Deets Inside!

Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently attended Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party at his residence on November 5. The couple arrived hand in hand, grabbing everyone’s attention with their charming appearance and adding a touch of glamour to the festive celebration. Diwali celebrations are in full swing, and Bollywood’s festive parties are making headlines. On November 5, renowned couturier Manish Malhotra hosted an intimate yet lavish Diwali gathering at his residence.

Several friends and colleagues from the film fraternity attended, dressed in their finest festive outfits. While celebrities impressed everyone with their glamorous traditional looks, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight in a stunning red ensemble. The superstar demonstrated how to embrace festive fashion effortlessly without going overboard. She arrived hand in hand with husband Abhishek Bachchan, while their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was absent from the celebrations that evening.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Make a Stylish Appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party

For Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a red saree featuring a golden zari border and sequined pallu. She completed her elegant look with classic red lipstick and a statement necklace that added a royal touch. Holding Abhishek Bachchan’s hand, the couple made a stylish entrance and happily posed for the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Recreating Kajra Re With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared the screen in several films. However, they have not worked together in a new project since Raavan (2010). During a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Abhishek was asked about filming the song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli alongside his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya, who was his girlfriend at the time and is now his wife. He fondly recalled the experience.

“I still remember we were filming, and it was my birthday, and they celebrated. Basically, what Shaad did was just put on the song, and for about four hours we just had a dance party. He actually shot a lot of that and inserted those shots of us just having fun, freaking out on set in the song.”

When questioned about the possibility of creating a sequel to Kajra Re, Bachchan shared his thoughts on the idea. “I’m down for that. I’d love it. You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad, though.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next appear in *King*, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Akshaye Oberoi.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the stylish gangster drama reportedly follows a deadly assassin, played by Shah Rukh, who mentors a young woman, portrayed by Suhana Khan, to navigate a dangerous world. Abhishek will reportedly play the film’s antagonist.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

Aishwarya has not taken up any new film projects since her last appearance in Ponniyin Selvan: II, released in 2023.