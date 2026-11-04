Saif Ali Khan Calls Stabbing Incident His ‘Worst Night’; Kareena Kapoor Recalls Screaming on the Road – Read Here!

Bollywood’s couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor will appear together on the upcoming final season of Koffee With Karan, returning to Karan Johar’s couch after several years. The episode promises entertaining moments, with Saif’s quirky humour and Kareena’s trademark wit. However, the couple will also share an emotional moment as they recall the frightening night last year when Saif was stabbed at their home.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan open up about the incident during their conversation with Karan, offering viewers a glimpse into how they experienced and dealt with the shocking event. Their appearance promises a mix of laughter, candid conversations, and emotional revelations.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Open Up on Stabbing Incident

In an emotional moment, Saif and Kareena spoke about that terrifying night. Kareena shared how deeply the incident affected her, revealing that she couldn’t sleep for six months afterwards. Recalling the fear and panic she experienced, she also opened up about the traumatic experience and its lasting impact on her. “I was screaming on the road, ‘Ruko, ruko’. It was like a movie scene.”

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Recalling the ordeal, Saif called it “the worst night in the history of nights.” The actor revealed the extent of his injuries and how he stayed composed during the ordeal, particularly with their children witnessing the incident. The couple also shared how their family members and loved ones stood by them, offering emotional support and strength throughout the difficult period.

All About Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing

On January 16, 2025, an intruder broke into Saif and Kareena’s Bandra apartment and confronted their domestic help. When Saif intervened, a violent altercation followed, leaving him with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw and underwent a six-hour surgery. After spending several days recovering, the actor was discharged and returned home on January 21, 2025.

Following the incident, Mumbai Police arrested Mohammed Shariful Shariful three days after the attack. The case has since moved to trial after the court rejected his second attempt to plead guilty. The trial officially began last month, marking the next stage in the legal proceedings against the accused.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Appear on Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar announced last month that the current season of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, will be its final one. Salman Khan appeared as the inaugural guest. In episode four, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will grace the couch tonight, November 4. The episode will stream exclusively on JioHotstar’s Peacock Hub at 7 PM.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena kapoor Upcoming Work

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar. He is currently working on filmmaker Ritesh Batra’s upcoming project Long Years Ago, which also stars Vidya Balan. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. She will also make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.