Imran Khan’s Girlfriend Lekha Washington Supports Dia Mirza Amid Diwali Campaign Controversy

Bollywood actor Imran Khan’s girlfriend, Lekha Washington, took to Instagram to share a video supporting Dia Mirza amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the pollution-free Diwali campaign. However, she later deleted the reel from her account, leaving followers curious about her decision. Dia Mirza recently participated in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) campaign promoting an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali.

However, the campaign video sparked controversy after members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised objections. Following the backlash, the public awareness video was removed from its original platform. While politicians expressed mixed reactions, Lekha became one of the first entertainment personalities to publicly support Dia. The model shared a video defending the actress and expressing solidarity with her. Her video came shortly after Dia released an official statement addressing the controversy and clarifying her position.

Lekha Washington Stands By Dia Mirza Amid Anti-Pollution Campaign Row

In her video, Lekha expressed disappointment over the criticism directed at Dia. She said, “Today we silenced Dia Mirza after asking her to speak with the line ‘our tradition is our culture’. She said a few less crackers on Diwali. She is like India’s Bambi. She is like a doe-eyed, sweet, ‘can we please be a little more considerate’ kind of person. And we silenced her for no reason. What only.”

Imran’s gf Lekha reacts to Dia Mirza controversy, but later deletes it https://t.co/XU0RVWLjCS — Saurabh Chaudhary (@100raabhh) November 2, 2026

Dia Mirza’s BMC Campaign Promotes a Pollution-Free Diwali

In October, the BMC launched a public awareness campaign encouraging citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali amid growing concerns over Mumbai’s air quality. The initiative featured several celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and actress Nishigandha Wad, who urged people to celebrate the festival responsibly.

The campaign was launched following a directive from the Bombay High Court addressing the city’s rising air pollution. Several well-known personalities participated by sharing video messages to raise awareness about the environmental impact of celebrations. However, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam criticised the BMC for featuring Dia in the campaign. Expressing his objection through a post on X, he wrote, “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

Dia Mirza Speaks Out Against Criticism

Reacting to the backlash, Dia defended her participation in the campaign and questioned the criticism surrounding the video. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because it’s a matter of public health…”

Dia Mirza Faces Action From Mumbai Mayor Over Diwali Campaign Controversy

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also criticised Dia’s remarks and announced that the actress would not be invited to future programmes or featured on official BMC platforms. Tawde stated that Dia would not be allowed to participate in events organised by the civic body, citing her criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, the mayor maintained that the BMC would not provide a platform to anyone opposing Hindutva or include them in its official programmes and activities.

She further stated, “Mumbai is a city that embraces all castes, religions, and sects, and I work for everyone. Our agenda is rooted in Hindutva. If anyone speaks against Hindutva- regardless of their caste, religion, or sect- they will be met with a firm response.” Apart from the removal of the video from social media, no further legal action has been taken against the campaign.