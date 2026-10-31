Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Satluj Controversy At Aura India Delhi Concert: ‘Don’t Teach Punjabis How To Fight Battles’

During his Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the controversy surrounding his film Satluj, based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra. The singer said his team struggled for years to bring the biopic to audiences. He addressed the issue while performing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during his Aura India Tour 2026. Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy and online trolling surrounding his film Satluj during the opening night of his Aura India Tour 2026 in New Delhi on October 30.

Performing before a sold-out crowd at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the singer said the team had fought hard to bring the story to audiences. He also urged critics not to underestimate Punjabis’ struggles. Previously titled Punjab ’95, Satluj is based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the militancy and counter-insurgency period of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses the Satluj Controversy at His Delhi Concert

During his Delhi performance, Diljit addressed the online criticism surrounding Satluj, highlighting the film’s prolonged struggle. Expressing his love for the audience, he also urged people not to question the resilience of Punjabis. According to ANI, the singer spoke about the challenges faced during the film’s journey. “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don’t teach Punjabis how to fight battles.”

Satluj faced years of delays and controversy over its portrayal of a sensitive chapter in Punjab’s history. Addressing the criticism surrounding the film, Diljit further added, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra’s film – we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it’s okay. But I love all of you.”

Inside the Story of Satluj

Diljit portrays Jaswant Singh Khalra in the film, highlighting his life and work. Khalra documented evidence of the alleged disappearance and extrajudicial killings of Sikh men. In 1995, he himself disappeared and was later found to have been abducted and killed. His case became a significant part of the human rights debate, drawing attention to the alleged abuses and injustices faced by people during that period. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies with MacGuffin Pictures, the project has attracted attention for its subject matter and the challenges surrounding its release.

The Controversy Behind Satluj’s Removal From ZEE5

After facing certification-related difficulties for nearly three years, Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026. However, the platform removed the film from India within two days, announcing that it would remain unavailable until further notice due to “current developments”. Although detailed reasons were initially undisclosed, subsequent reports revealed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had ordered its removal on security-related grounds under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The film’s release faced prolonged delays after it was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification under its original title, Punjab ’95. Reports suggested that the certification process involved demands for extensive cuts and a title change. However, the filmmakers did not agree to the requested changes, leaving the film’s release stalled for several years. Its brief release on ZEE5 marked a significant milestone for the project. However, its sudden removal sparked renewed debates about censorship, artistic freedom, and the depiction of politically sensitive historical events, raising questions about creative expression and the limits of storytelling in India.