Ranbir Kapoor Proposed to Alia Bhatt in Masai Mara While Three Lions Watched From 100 Feet Away

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor recently shared the story of his proposal to Alia Bhatt on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, leaving host Amitabh Bachchan impressed by his romantic gesture. The actor recalled proposing to Alia at their favourite destination, Masai Mara. The unusual setting made the moment unforgettable, with three lions nearby as Ranbir got down on one knee. His heartfelt account of the proposal amazed Amitabh Bachchan, turning the real-life romantic moment into a story that seemed straight out of a film. The actor’s efforts to make the occasion special reflected his love for Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Proposing to Alia Bhatt on One Knee

Ranbir Kapoor, along with his Ramayana team, including Nitesh Tiwari, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi and Namit Malhotra, will appear in Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. A promo of the upcoming episode shows Ranbir recalling how he proposed to Alia Bhatt. He said:

So there were 3 lions on other side during the proposal 😭😭

As Ranbir said – 3 babbar sher on the other side, his “Sherni” Alia in front of him and himself down on his knees like a chuha with the ring 💍😭🤣🤏🏻

How cuteeee 🥹🥹🫶🏻🫶🏻

#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt https://t.co/HwXdRqKn1c — 🏹RK🏹 (@RanbirIsLife) October 28, 2026

“I had already told my guide, who was also our driver, to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring with me, as I planned to get down on one knee, while you took photographs from a distance. Because girls love taking photographs and posting them on Instagram.” Big B reacted to the story with a playful remark, saying, “Proof to hona chahiye (there should be a proof).”

Ranbir then recalled proposing to her while Lions stood at a distance, watching them, and shared his experience of the special moment. “Teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 meter par, aur meri sherni mere aage khadi thi aur main chuha ban kar apne ghutnon par khada tha ki (There were three big lions on one side, about 100 metres away, and my lioness was standing in front of me.

Meanwhile, I had turned into a mouse, down on one knee, saying), ‘Baby, Will you marry me?’ It was a very, very wonderful moment of my life that I will always remember.” Big B then said, “Well done,” praising Ranbir’s efforts. The episode is set to air on October 30 on SonyLIV and SonyTV.

Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Relationship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story began in 2018, after years of Alia admiring Ranbir as her crush. The actors grew closer while working together on Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. In 2022, Ranbir surprised Alia with a proposal in Maasai Mara, Kenya, one of their favourite destinations. He secretly carried a ring and arranged for their guide to capture the special moment. Alia later revealed that she was completely taken by surprise. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home, surrounded by close friends and family. They welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Film

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also features Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol and Yash in pivotal roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the epic reportedly boasts a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore and will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, much to fans’ anticipation.