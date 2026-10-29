Priyanka Chopra’s DIY Karwa Chauth Mehendi for Nick Jonas Includes a Sweet Tribute to Daughter Malti Marie

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently shared pictures of her DIY mehendi, featuring the initials of her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Karwa Chauth is a special occasion when married Indian women apply mehendi to their palms as part of the traditional celebrations. Priyanka continues to embrace her Indian roots and traditions despite living abroad. This year, the actor gave fans a glimpse of her celebrations with a heartfelt mehendi design. Along with honouring her husband, Nick, she included a special tribute to their daughter, making the design even more meaningful and personal.

Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth Mehendi Look

On Thursday, Priyanka shared pictures of her mehendi design on Instagram, revealing that she had applied it herself. The actor personalised the design by incorporating the initials of her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti, adding a special touch to the occasion. Alongside the pictures, she penned a heartfelt caption. “DIY..Piya ke naam ki (in the name of my husband).. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating.”

In another picture, she shared a glimpse of herself applying chashni (sugar syrup) to her mehendi and penned a heartfelt note. “The question is will the chashni work? IYKYK.” Many Indian women follow this traditional practice to achieve a darker mehendi colour. Priyanka’s celebrations offered a glimpse into how she continues to embrace and honour Indian traditions associated with the festival, even while living away from her homeland. Her festive moments reflected her cultural connection and the importance of keeping traditions alive across borders and generations.

Priyanka Chopra Recalls Nick Jonas’s Romantic Gesture on Karwa Chauth

During her 2025 appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Priyanka recalled a romantic gesture Nick made for her during Karwa Chauth, setting relationship goals. She shared the heartwarming incident, revealing how her husband made the occasion special with his thoughtful gesture. “We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible.”

Further the actress added: “Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon.” Her revelation left the audience in awe, while fans on the internet could not stop gushing about the romantic gesture.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Love Story

The couple first met at the 2017 Met Gala, walking the red carpet together for Ralph Lauren. However, their romance blossomed the following year when they began dating. Nick proposed to Priyanka in July 2018 on her birthday. The couple married in December that year in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, celebrating their union with both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.

In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy. Born prematurely, Malti faced a challenging start to life and spent over three months in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before finally returning home with her parents to begin her journey.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Touted as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects, the film is reportedly being made on a massive budget of ₹1,000 crore. Varanasi is scheduled to hit theatres in April 2027, marking Priyanka’s much-awaited comeback to Indian cinema after several years.