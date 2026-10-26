Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Chant ‘Hari Naam’ At Krishna Das’ Mumbai Kirtan

During their visit to India, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a kirtan session by renowned maestro Krishna Das in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple joined the ongoing India Tour 2026, titled “Home In The Heart,” which celebrates spirituality, devotion, and music through Krishna Das’ soulful devotional performances.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have reportedly moved to London to enjoy a quieter life away from the spotlight. However, they frequently visit India for cricket matches and spiritual commitments. The celebrity couple is currently in the country and was reportedly in Alibaug before travelling to Mumbai to attend kirtan maestro Krishna Das’ ongoing India Tour 2026, titled “Home In The Heart”. On Sunday, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Gateway of India as they stepped off the yacht that brought them to Mumbai for the spiritual event.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das’ India Tour Event

Viral videos showed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli chanting “Hari Naam, Govind Radhe Gopal Radhe” alongside countless devotees at Krishna Das’ India Tour 2026. Anushka wore a red ethnic suit, while Virat opted for a black T-shirt and white pants. The actress enthusiastically joined the chanting, whereas the cricketer appeared to pray quietly, embracing the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

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Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a gathering by Krishna Das. The celebrity couple also visited a service at London’s Union Chapel. The duo has made several spiritual visits in recent months, including seeking blessings from Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, reflecting their growing interest in spirituality.

Who is Krishna Das?

According to reports, Krishna Das’ India Tour 2026 will cover several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Recognised as one of the world’s leading chant masters, Krishna Das combines devotional Indian mantras with Western musical influences to create an immersive musical experience. His soulful renditions of ancient chants have touched millions worldwide, transcending language and cultural boundaries. Through his performances, he offers audiences an opportunity to experience reflection, spiritual connection and collective joy through the timeless power of music.

Virat Kohli’s Team Breaks Silence on Premanand Maharaj Controversy

Virat has recently shown an inclination towards spirituality. Earlier this month, Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, claimed that Virat received Rs 5 crore to promote Premanand Maharaj. Following the allegations, Virat’s team finally broke its silence, dismissing Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma’s statement regarding the cricketer.

In an official statement, Kohli’s team categorically dismissed the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma about the cricketer, calling them completely false, baseless and factually incorrect. The statement further clarified the team’s position on the allegations. “Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji. We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Yet to Meet Premanand Maharaj

Reportedly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are yet to meet Premanand Maharaj, who is currently recovering. He is said to be undergoing remote healing and has temporarily stopped meeting visitors, which has delayed the couple’s anticipated visit for now.