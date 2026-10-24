Radhika Apte Says Only Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone Can Get Theatrical Openings In Bollywood

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte has spoken about the uncertainty surrounding box-office collections and its impact on women-led films in India. The actress said female stars in Hindi cinema often have to appear in male-led films to secure theatrical releases. According to her, the unpredictable nature of box-office performance makes it difficult for women-led films to receive strong theatrical releases.

She added that such films can achieve a good opening only when they feature leading stars like Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone. Her comments highlight the challenges female actors face in getting their films the theatrical attention they deserve in the industry.

Radhika Apte Talks About Female-Led Films

Radhika is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix web series, Akka. Her recent films, including Lust Stories 3, Saali Mohabbat, Mrs Undercover, and Monica, O My Darling, were released directly on streaming platforms. However, the actress clarified that she did not select these projects based on their release medium, whether theatrical or digital. “I don’t take a project based on whether it’s theatrical or OTT. I don’t really care about it. There are so many business decisions dependent on that; I’d rather be like ‘let the film come out one way or another’,” Radhika said in her interview.

Radhika added that female actors choose films with male leads, keeping box-office success and commercial considerations in mind. “With theatrical releases in the last few years we don’t know what is working or what isn’t. A theatrical release where I am the lead would probably tank even if it’s the best film. I don’t have that, like generally, I’m not an Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone where you can, at least, hope that they’ll be opening. I’m being very honest with you. That means I have to be in a film where men are doing the main part,” Radhika stated.

Alia and Deepika’s Box Office Records

Despite Radhika’s confidence in Alia and Deepika, both actresses have struggled to deliver major solo box-office hits recently. Alia starred in Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022, one of Hindi cinema’s highest-grossing female-led films. However, her later releases, Jigra and Alpha, failed at the box office. Meanwhile, Deepika has not appeared in a solo theatrical release since Chhapaak, which was released in 2020.

Both actors have appeared in major films led by other stars that went on to become blockbusters. Alia Bhatt featured in Brahmastra and RRR, both of which performed well at the box office. In her last box-office success, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she shared the film’s success with co-star Ranveer Singh. Deepika starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. She later appeared alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD. All three films achieved major box-office success, earning over ₹1,000 crore each worldwide.

Radhika Apte’s Upcoming Show Akka

Radhika Apte is preparing for the release of her upcoming show, Akka, a gangster drama set in the 1980s. The series also features Keerthy Suresh in a lead role alongside Radhika. The show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 30, bringing an intriguing story to viewers.